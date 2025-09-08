Researchers have developed a maximum power point tracking algorithm based on the social hierarchy and hunting strategy of grey wolves. When tested under realistic shading conditions, the grey wolf optimizer achieved an average MPPT efficiency of 98.15%, significantly outperforming conventional MPPT methods.A team of scientists led by researchers from Pakistan's Abdul Latif University has developed a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) algorithm that uses a grey wolf optimizer (GWO) under realistic shading conditions. The GWO is a bio-inspired algorithm that utilizes the social hierarchy and hunting ...

