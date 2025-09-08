OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, announced today that Thomas Pinks has joined the firm on its Business Development team. Based in London, Pinks will lead efforts to source and originate new investment opportunities across Europe and globally, reinforcing OpenGate's transatlantic investment platform.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join OpenGate at such an exciting time in its journey," said Pinks. "The firm has a remarkable track record of unlocking potential in complex businesses and I'm excited to contribute to that mission. I look forward to building strong relationships, uncovering new opportunities across transatlantic markets and beyond and working alongside this talented team to help shape the next chapter of OpenGate's growth."

Pinks brings nearly 15 years of experience across private equity and investment banking. Most recently at Aurelius Equity Opportunities in London, he sourced and executed transactions spanning industrials, packaging, chemicals, retail and healthcare. During his time there, he led several high-profile corporate carve-outs, special situations and growth initiatives, including transactions involving multinational corporations and complex cross-border integrations. His work also covered add-on acquisitions and divestitures, giving him a broad perspective on how to reposition and scale businesses. Prior to Aurelius, Pinks held roles at HSBC's EMEA M&A team and Pöyry Capital, where he advised on cross-border transactions in the industrials and packaging sectors, further building upon his expertise in complex deal environments.

"Tom's ability to identify opportunities and execute complex transactions will directly impact how we create value for our investors," said Joshua Adams, Partner at OpenGate. "He brings a strong track record in sourcing and completing carve-outs and special situations, which are central to our strategy. By adding his deep knowledge of the European market and his relationships across industries, we'll be able to uncover more compelling opportunities and scale them into stronger businesses. That means stronger, more resilient portfolio companies and better outcomes for our investors over the long term."

Pinks' hire comes as OpenGate marks its 20th year anniversary, a milestone that underscores the firm's focus on building businesses and creating long-term value for investors around the world.

About OpenGate

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

