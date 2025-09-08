Dubai Airports manages Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International (DWC). DXB is the primary international airport serving Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic. Behind the scenes, the Supply Management function plays a pivotal role in maintaining operational efficiency, supporting both routine procurement and strategic capital projects.

Transparency and Collaboration in Supply Management Drives Value and Efficiency at Dubai Airports with JAGGAER

At the helm of this function is Emmanuel Augustin, Vice President of Supply Management, who has championed a forward-thinking approach to procurement transformation. Working closely with him is Henry Shepperd, Senior Manager of Supply Management Systems and Performance, who leads the team responsible for streamlining workflows and enhancing systems.

Under Augustin's strategic leadership and with Shepperd driving system enhancements, Dubai Airports launched a transformative procurement initiative designed to position the organization for future growth.

The Challenge

The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath brought unprecedented challenges for Dubai Airports. As regions began to reopen, there was an urgent need to shift focus from savings to investment, as the airport prepared to ramp up operations. Procurement faced increased demands, having to handle a surge in project volume while grappling with a reduced headcount.

In response to these challenges, Supply Management sought to overhaul its procurement systems, aiming to enhance visibility, streamline processes and foster collaboration across departments. There were several objectives: improve on-time procurement delivery, optimize budget utilization, increase business unit satisfaction and reduce risk.

The Implementation

Enter JAGGAER, a technology solution that Dubai Airports had already been utilizing in specific areas such as sourcing and spend analytics. The expansion of JAGGAER's functionality included procurement planning and tracking. "We knew JAGGAER had the capacity to build dynamic dashboards and that meaningful data sat within the system, so it made sense to expand the solution," Shepperd explains.

The project was initiated in August, and by January, Dubai Airports was ready to roll out the new system. The implementation of JAGGAER's dashboards provided real-time insights into procurement processes, allowing stakeholders to track project progress across multiple stages from request for proposals (RfP) to contract signing. The shift to a data-driven approach transformed how projects were managed, as Shepperd notes: "We could focus on what the data was telling us and act accordingly, with confidence."

The JAGGAER platform allowed the Category Management team to flag potential bottlenecks early on, whether in technical evaluations or commercial negotiations, helping to ensure that projects were completed on time and within budget.

The Benefits and Organizational Achievements

One of the key advantages of the new system was improved resource allocation. With a clear overview of all ongoing projects, Supply Management could ensure that workloads were evenly distributed, preventing employees from becoming overwhelmed. The system also allowed for better relationships with stakeholders.

Moreover, the JAGGAER solution enabled Dubai Airports to consolidate projects across departments, uncovering opportunities for cost savings such as spend consolidation that freed budget to be reinvested elsewhere. Sustainability considerations were also embedded into procurement practices, ensuring that the Dubai Airports' investments aligned with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The system's ease of use drove high adoption rates across the organization.

The Road Ahead

As Dubai Airports moves forward, the lessons learned from this procurement transformation will serve as a foundation for continued growth and innovation, ensuring that the organization remains competitive in an ever-changing global landscape.

