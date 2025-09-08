Powered by $50B+ in annual GMV and 2.4B+ transactions daily, RithumIQ delivers measurable results not AI hype.

Rithum, a leading global commerce solutions provider, today unveiled RithumIQ, the commerce AI engine operating at the core of its platform. As the foundational layer of intelligence, RithumIQ harnesses one of the world's richest commerce data sets to transform the complexity of modern retail into clear, actionable insights.

RithumIQ is embedded at the core of Rithum's platform. It's not a bolt-on feature or a standalone product-it's the foundational layer of intelligence driving smarter decisions and better outcomes across the entire commerce lifecycle.

From predicting which products will perform best on each marketplace to dynamically optimizing fulfillment strategies, RithumIQ is already driving measurable results for thousands of brands and retailers powering billions of daily transactions and enabling more than $50 billion in annual GMV. Unlike experimental AI tools flooding the market, RithumIQ is proven, scaled, and deeply embedded in the commerce workflows that matter most.

"AI is reshaping how commerce happens not just assisting shoppers, but increasingly becoming the shopper," said Ali Irturk, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Rithum. "With RithumIQ, we're helping brands and retailers prepare for that future through data integrity and agentic-AI-ready infrastructure. Our platform ensures products are not only visible in these new AI-driven channels but recommended in real time with confidence."

RithumIQ powers outcomes across the commerce lifecycle, including:

Detecting hidden margin leaks across millions of SKUs and dynamically reallocating ad spend based on live profitability and conversion performance to maximize ROI. Catalog content optimization: Transforming missing or inconsistent product attributes across millions of SKUs into channel-ready listings that are continuously optimized for maximum conversion.

Identifying trends early and anticipating demand shifts, then auto-optimizing product content and attributes per channel audience. Optimized for Agentic AI discovery: If your product data isn't structured for and available to AI platforms, AI agents won't find your product. RithumIQ enriches and standardizes product content sent across marketplaces, variants, and fulfillment models to help ensure agentic AI recommends your products to shoppers.

RithumIQ doesn't just execute rules it learns, adapts, solves problems in real time, and self-heals commerce operations.

"AI in commerce is most impactful when it translates complexity into clear, actionable recommendations and decisions," said Sebastian Spiegler, PhD, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence at Rithum. "What I'm consistently seeing with clients is the need for cleaner product data, faster onboarding, and smarter insights that adapt in real time. Retailers and brands don't need a flashy tool they need intelligence that works tirelessly in the background, helping them make smarter decisions and maintain strong customer experience. That's exactly where RithumIQ helps, allowing teams to stay focused on growth while the system manages the operational challenges."

For more than two decades, Rithum has been a trusted partner to global retailers and brands, providing the scalability and infrastructure to compete in a fragmented commerce landscape. Leveraging deep commerce expertise and one of the industry's richest data sets, Rithum pairs advanced AI with hands-on market knowledge to optimize decisions, uncover new opportunities, and streamline fulfillment. Upcoming partnerships will further expand Rithum's AI capabilities, creating even greater opportunities for clients to innovate.

To learn more about RithumIQ, visit: http://rithum.com/rithum-iq/

About Rithum

Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor) is a leading global commerce solution that supports the entire commerce journey-from product listing and discovery to order fulfillment and performance optimization. By streamlining the path to purchase, Rithum enables brands and retailers to operate more efficiently, so they can maximize profitability.

With AI-powered automation, unified insights, and seamless integration across commerce and media channels, Rithum allows your team to focus on growth strategies while we handle the complexity of omnichannel orchestration. Whether you're launching new products, expanding into new markets, or optimizing retail media campaigns, Rithum helps you turn every customer touchpoint into a revenue-driving opportunity. Top global retailers and brands, such as Best Buy, Adidas, The Home Depot, and B&Q, trust Rithum to streamline their commerce operations and maximize results. With teams based in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Spain, and Australia, we partner with clients worldwide to make commerce smarter, faster, and more connected.

