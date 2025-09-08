6-inch and 8-inch Night Vision Tablets with Customer-Specified Connectors Deliver Unmatched Security, Versatility and Durability for Defense Forces Worldwide

DT Research, a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computingsolutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, today announced four new military tactical tablets the DT361WF, DT361ND, DT381WF, and DT381ND. These new 6-inch and 8-inch tablets are engineered to meet the rigorous requirements of modern defense forces, while also supporting mission-critical field operations in industries such as utilities, public safety and land management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908644034/en/

DT Research's precision-engineered 6-inch and 8-inch military tactical tablets are built to meet the rigorous requirements of today's defense forces.

DT Research will showcase the new tablets at DSEI UK 2025, the Defense and Security Equipment International Exhibition, taking place September 9-12 at the ExCeL International Exhibition and Convention Centre London in booth S5-332.

"These new military tactical tablets reflect our leadership in developing trusted, mission-ready computing solutions for all branches of the military," said Robert Droppa, General Manager of Government and Healthcare Solutions at DT Research. "This next generation series of tactical handhelds give defense forces worldwide a secure, rugged, and versatile tablet they can rely on in the most demanding conditions. Importantly, these tablets are fully TAA compliant and built with complete design control, ensuring a trusted and transparent supply chain that provides military customers with confidence in their security and reliability."

Engineered for Flexibility and Longevity

The DT361 and DT381 series of tablets offer customers a choice of operating systems, with the WF models running Microsoft Windows 11 IoT Enterprise and the ND models powered by Android 13. Customers can specify IP-rated military connectors-including Fischer, Glenair, Bernier, and ODU designs-enabling flexible integration of Ethernet, USB, and power connectivity. These rugged handheld tablets are equipped with either Intel Core i3-N355 or Qualcomm6490 processors to ensure long product lifecycles and consistent performance in the field.

Built for Battlefields

These field-ready tablets deliver advanced night vision capabilities with NVIS B-compliant displays in two specialized configurations: 0.7 nit for use with night vision goggles or 20 nits for direct viewing with the human eye. Both options ensure clear readability in complete darkness without interfering with night vision systems. All the tablets are engineered for continuous operation with hot-swappable batteries, meet IP65, MIL-STD-810H, and MIL-STD-461G standards for durability, and include security enhancements such as ARM TrustZone and NIST compliance.

Powering Mission-Critical Operations

Designed to support advanced tactical software platforms such as WINTAK (Windows Tactical Assault Kit) and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit), the DT361 and DT381 tablet series provide defense forces with a powerful digital backbone for mission execution. These compact yet powerful tablets enable secure geospatial mapping, real-time data sharing, and collaborative planning across units, enhancing reconnaissance missions, UAV operations, and overall situational awareness. The tablets also strengthen command and control (C2) by integrating battlefield communications and Blue Force Tracking, while extending mission capabilities to field medical support and remote vehicle control-ensuring military forces have the tools needed to make faster, more informed decisions in dynamic environments.

Optimized for Field Operations

The DT361 and DT381 tablet series extend beyond defense applications to empower field workers in utilities, agriculture, and land management, delivering robust performance for data collection, drone operations, and disaster-zone communications. Their durability and NVIS-capable displays are also well-suited for use in low-light environments, such as cockpits, as well as for public safety operations, where reliable connectivity and mission-critical performance are essential.

Availability

The DT361WF, DT361ND, DT381WF, and DT381ND rugged tablets are immediately available through authorized DT Research partners and resellers worldwide.

About DT Research

DT Research, a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computingsolutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, delivers the world's most comprehensive line of Rugged Tablets, Medical Computing Solutions, and Rugged Laptops. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays and Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, MilitaryTablets, RuggedTablets and MedicalTablets

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908644034/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Barbara Reichert

Reichert Communications, LLC

barbara@reichertcom.com

415-225-2991



Gabrielle Marshall

DT Research

gmarshall@dtri.com

408-934-6192