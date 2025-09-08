Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025
IP Fabric Names Petr Podrouzek CTO to Advance Infrastructure Automation for AI Workloads

Former Barclays and Emplifi Exec to Scale IP Fabric's Global Enterprise Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2025, the Automated Network Assurance Platform, today announced the appointment of Petr Podrouzekas chief technology officer (CTO). With more than 15 years of experience leading global technology teams, Podrouzek joins IP Fabric at a pivotal time as AI accelerates demands on infrastructure.

Podrouzek has spent the past decade leading AI and data teams across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Engineering at Emplifi, the customer engagement platform used by more than 20,000 companies worldwide. He will bring this global experience to IP Fabric, which powers infrastructure assurance for leading enterprises, including Red Hat, Air France and Major League Baseball. With a rapidly expanding customer base, IP Fabric is scaling to meet demand from global organizations that view resilient, AI-ready networks as a business imperative.

"My leadership philosophy centers on delivering customer value by pairing technical excellence with thorough execution," said Podrouzek. "I focus on hiring the best of the best and fostering transparent communication, ensuring everyone is aligned when running an engineering organization. I've seen this mindset brought to life by the talented engineers and leaders at IP Fabric, and I'm thrilled to join a team obsessed with solving the most important infrastructure challenges of our time."

Podrouzek's appointment comes on the heels of major product momentum for IP Fabric. The company's recent 7.0and 7.2releases delivered significant advancements in multi-cloud visibility, assurance for AI-driven workflows and automated validation for security controls. Under Podrouzek's leadership, customers can expect this pace of innovation to accelerate as IP Fabric expands its capabilities to address the scale, performance and compliance challenges created by AI.

"As AI transforms the way networks are designed, automated and secured, organizations need platforms that deliver both visibility and assurance at scale," said Pavel Bykov, CEO of IP Fabric. "Petr's deep expertise in AI and enterprise systems makes him the right leader to accelerate our innovation and guide customers into the AI era."

IP Fabric is expanding rapidly to meet global demand for AI-ready infrastructure assurance and is hiring across engineering, finance, operations, sales and business development. Learn more about the IP Fabric platformand discover open rolestoday.

About IP Fabric
IP Fabric is the leading automated network assurance platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance.

Learn more at ipfabric.ioand follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Geena Pickering
Look Left Marketing
ipfabric@lookleftmarketing.com


