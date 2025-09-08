Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
Oscillate Plc
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
8 September 2025
Appointment of Corporate Broker
Oscillate PLC, a company advancing global exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper, is pleased to announce the appointment of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP as the Company's Joint Broker with immediate effect alongside Peterhouse Capital Limited, the Company's Joint Broker and Corporate Advisor.
Enquiries:
Company
Oscillate PLC
John Treacy
https://oscillateplc.com
Robin Birchall, CEO
robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com
Telephone: + 44 (0) 7711 313 019
Corporate Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 7220 9795
Joint Broker
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Richard Morrision
Charlie Bouverat
Devik Mehta
Telephone: +44 20 3470 0470
OSCILLATE PLC is an investment issuer listed on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange with the ticker AQSE: MUSH. Oscillate is focussed on advancing exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper to deliver compelling and long-term value for shareholders.
The Company has commenced a strategic process of reviewing acquisition opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company has entered a Joint Venture Partnership with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL to advance exploration at the Duékoué Project; Duékoué is a copper- molybdenum ("Cu--Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.