Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

8 September 2025

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Oscillate PLC, a company advancing global exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper, is pleased to announce the appointment of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP as the Company's Joint Broker with immediate effect alongside Peterhouse Capital Limited, the Company's Joint Broker and Corporate Advisor.

ENDS

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

https://oscillateplc.com

Robin Birchall, CEO

robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com

Telephone: + 44 (0) 7711 313 019

Corporate Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

Joint Broker

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Richard Morrision

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta

Telephone: +44 20 3470 0470

OSCILLATE PLC is an investment issuer listed on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange with the ticker AQSE: MUSH. Oscillate is focussed on advancing exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper to deliver compelling and long-term value for shareholders.

The Company has commenced a strategic process of reviewing acquisition opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company has entered a Joint Venture Partnership with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL to advance exploration at the Duékoué Project; Duékoué is a copper- molybdenum ("Cu--Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.


© 2025 PR Newswire
