Southwire, Project GIFT and JD Martin Support Flood Relief Efforts in Texas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Earlier this summer, devastating floods swept through Texas Hill Country, claiming more than 100 lives and causing widespread damage. Since the storm, Southwire's Project GIFT volunteers alongside the company's agent partners at JD Martin have taken action to support flood relief recovery efforts.

Project GIFT, the volunteer branch of the nonprofit Southwire CARES, has held disaster relief as a core cause for 20 years. In the wake of the Texas flooding, Project GIFT supplied 14 pallets of disaster relief kits to areas affected by the storm. Each kit consists of a bucket filled with cleaning supplies and other essential items to aid in the wake of the flooding.

Southwire's Texas locations-including Arlington, Ft. Worth, Denton, DFW CSC and El Paso-also came together to support flood relief through Project GIFT® donation drives. In addition to these material contributions, Southwire donated $10,000 to help fuel recovery efforts, and team members across the organization donated more than $2,500.

"In times like these, it's more important than ever that we come together as a community," said Kristian Whittington, Director of Giving Back. "This recent flood has shown us how powerful compassion and unity can be."

The Giving Back spirit spread to others within the Southwire community; JD Martin, an agent partner who supports Southwire in the Texas region, furthered their partnership with Project GIFT to expand the relief impact.

JD Martin provided a $50,000 monetary donation to Project GIFT's Hill Country Flood Relief efforts, which allowed Southwire team members on-site in Texas to prepare an additional 1,250 relief kits. These kits were donated to the San Antonio food bank, which is providing resources to areas impacted by flooding.

"Southwire is proud of our legacy of making a difference in the communities we serve, and we are grateful to have partners like JD Martin who share this commitment," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's President and COO. "Their contribution to Project GIFT's Texas flooding relief efforts reflects our spirit of Giving Back and strengthens the positive impact we can make when we come together."

Additionally, JD Martin offered to match donations from their employees to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. JD Martin employees raised more than $13,000, which was matched by the company for a total combined contribution of more than $76,000 from JD Martin and their team.

"When we saw the flooding in the Texas Hill Country, we were proud to see Project GIFT step up right away - they've always led the charge when communities need it most," said Greg Baker, President and CEO of JD Martin. "We were so impressed watching them take the lead, just like they did during Hurricane Harvey. It inspired us then, and it inspires us now to make a meaningful impact to help those affected by the flooding get back on their feet."

For more news and information on Southwire's Giving Back initiatives, visit southwire.com/sustainability.



