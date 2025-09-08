Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Red Cloud is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its annual Fall Mining Showcase 2025, which is taking place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 and 5.



If you are a mining company executive, an institutional investor, or a high-net-worth individual seeking exposure to the next wave of mining opportunities, this is the event for you. The Fall Mining Showcase is designed to connect serious capital with companies driving growth in gold, copper, uranium, and the critical minerals fueling the clean energy transition. Join us for two days of exclusive access, curated meetings, and actionable insights.

Event Highlights

Date & Location: November 4-5, 2025 | Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

November 4-5, 2025 | Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel Company Presentations: 80+ junior mining companies highlighting their latest projects and catalysts

80+ junior mining companies highlighting their latest projects and catalysts Exclusive 1×1 Meetings: Tailored connections between investors and company executives

Tailored connections between investors and company executives Networking Opportunities: Meet decision-makers, industry experts, and peers shaping the future of mining investment

"Mining is at the centre of the global economy's most pressing shifts as the rising demand for gold, copper, and critical minerals is reshaping capital flows and investment priorities," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "Our Fall Showcase provides investors with unique access to both established leaders and emerging growth stories in one of the most dynamic sectors today."





Sponsorship Opportunities



Limited sponsorship opportunities remain available. For details, please contact the Red Cloud events team at events@redcloudsecurities.com.

Special Thanks



Red Cloud would like to thank its partners and sponsors, including PearTree Securities, for their continued support.

Don't miss out on this exclusive event in one of the most exciting sectors of the global economy.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

