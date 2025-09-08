HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)*, Asia's annual fashion extravaganza CENTRESTAGE concluded successfully on Saturday, 6 September. The highlight of the closing evening was the grand finale of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2025 (YDC), where 10 up-and-coming local fashion designers presented their highly original collections.Featuring a diverse range of styles, this year's YDC finalists combined boundary-pushing creativity with refined traditional craftsmanship, perfectly echoing the contest's theme, 'How 'Bout You'. Contestants were encouraged to boldly express their personal visions and dreams through fashion, unleashing creativity while courageously pursuing their goals. The evening welcomed a legion of celebrities and artists including Marf@COLLAR, Tiger@MIRROR, Janet Ma, Kayla Wong, Irisa Wong, Lagchun, Bruce Tong, Ka Lai, Madboii, Zelos Wong, Brian Chan, Saito Chong and Ocean On, adding glamour and excitement to the competition as they watched the runway show and cheered on the 10 finalists.After careful deliberation, a panel of professional judges selected four major award winners from the finalists' collections. Chung Ka-ching, Tiger emerged as Champion, receiving a cash prize of HK$60,000, an overseas study trip sponsored by Fang Brothers Knitting Ltd and a HK$3,000 CASETiFY gift voucher. In addition, Lau Hei-nga received the Excellence Award and Best Art Direction Award, securing a cash prize of HK$40,000, an overseas study trip sponsored by MINI HK and a HK$2,000 CASETiFY gift voucher for the former, and collecting a five-day course at VOGUE College of Fashion in London and an overseas study trip sponsored by VOGUE Hong Kong, with a total value of HK$30,000, plus a HK$1,000 CASETiFY gift voucher, for the latter. The 'My Favourite Collection' Award, decided by public voting, went to Yip Wai-lam, Mook, who was awarded a HK$20,000 Lee Gardens Area e-Gift Certificate sponsored by Hysan Development and a HK$1,000 CASETiFY gift voucher.The full list of winners from YDC 2025 is as follows:Champion: Chung Ka-ching, Tiger; Design: 'Bior'Excellence Award: Lau Hei-nga; Design: 'In Pain'Best Art Direction Award: Lau Hei-nga; Design: 'In Pain'My Favourite Collection Award: Yip Wai-lam, Mook; Design: 'Modern Animals'Chung Ka-ching, Tiger, winner of the Champion title, presented a collection titled 'Bior', which is a pun on a classic fashion brand. She uses bootleg design techniques to cleverly fuse the rugged elements of grassroots street life with the refined silhouettes of high fashion. This subverts traditional fashion narratives and prompts viewers to reflect on class and aesthetics. Her 'Bior' collection is not only a playful take on a luxury brand but also symbolises a challenge to the boundaries of mainstream fashion. Receiving the award, Ms Chung remarked: 'I am truly overwhelmed by winning ' a mix of surprise and excitement. I believe the YDC is absolutely an important platform for local fashion designers to step onto the international stage. It is the largest stage for emerging talent in Hong Kong and a crucial springboard for designers. Not only does it give the new generation greater exposure, but it also enables us to further develop and amplify our brands and creative visions.'Excellence Award and Best Art Direction winner Lau Hei-nga presented the collection 'In Pain', which reveals the blurred boundaries between agony and ecstasy. This sensory experience is deeply connected to her lifelong battle with eczema ' the fleeting pleasure of scratching, followed by blood, wounds and scars, with the physical and emotional tug-of-war forming the core inspiration for her creations. Receiving the award, Ms Lau shared: 'I am truly thrilled to receive this award, especially after investing so much time in preparing my collection. At the same time, I have gained immensely from the YDC. With its diverse and far-reaching audience, the contest has allowed many more people to discover my brand and my work.'The 'My Favourite Collection' Award, decided by public voting, was won by Yip Wai-lam, Mook for the collection 'Modern Animals', which fuses human and animal characteristics to create a monstrous aesthetic that depicts the workplace as an urban jungle. Upon being presented with the award, Mr Yip said: 'My biggest takeaway from participating in the YDC this year has been learning to embrace both success and failure with peace of mind. At the same time, the competition is more than just a platform for recognition ' it is a significant stage where fashion designers at different stages in their careers can discover themselves and grow to their full potential. For every new-generation designer, the YDC is a platform that encourages us to shine.'International judge delighted to see Hong Kong nurturing the next generation of designersThis year's YDC featured a distinguished judging panel comprising seasoned professionals from the fashion industry and media. The panel was chaired by Katherine Fang, Chairlady of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee, who served as Chief Judge. The VIP Judge role was taken up by Charles Jeffrey, founder and designer of acclaimed UK fashion label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Overseas Judge Acielle Tanbetova, founder of international street-style platform STYLE DU MONDE, also joined the panel. Other esteemed judges included Ingrid Chen Mandonnaud, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Communications at the Rosewood Hotel Group; Jonathan Lee, Cofounder of brand consultancy The Molecule; Cherry Mui, Style and Fashion Content Director of VOGUE Hong Kong; and Tracey Cheng, Vice President of Merchandise Planning and Business Development at I.T.VIP Judge Mr Jeffrey expressed his appreciation for the young contestants and their inspirations. 'I think the YDC is fantastic. It's amazing how Hong Kong nurtures its young design talents, giving them a major platform to showcase their work to international audiences and industry figures like myself. Personally, I found it inspiring to see how openly they shared their research and inspirations. It was truly inspiring,' he said.Mentoring the YDC contestants this year were Victoria Tang-Owen, Founder & Creative Director of Thirty30 Creative and Victoria Tang Studio, and Artistic & Cultural Director of Shanghai Tang, together with Kit Wan, Founder & Designer of Kit Wan Studio. Drawing on their extensive industry experience, the pair provided valuable guidance to the 10 finalists throughout the competition.Marf@COLLAR ignites the stage with alumni YDC designersFor the ninth consecutive year, MINI Hong Kong has been proud to serve as a major sponsor of the YDC. This year, the brand collaborated with two alumni YDC designers, Jesse Lee (JESSE LEE) and Viki Tsang (GNASTIY.COM), together with singer Marf@COLLAR, to stage a spectacular fashion performance alongside the debut of the all-new 2025 MINI Convertible. The collaboration embodied MINI's next-generation design aesthetics and its vision for sustainable and environmentally friendly innovation.Photo download: http://bit.ly/3V7Ht6ZJonathan Lee (first left), Cofounder of brand consultancy The Molecule; Acielle Tanbetova (second left), founder of international street-style platform STYLE DU MONDE; Ingrid Chen Mandonnaud (third left), Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Communications at the Rosewood Hotel Group; Raymond Tan (fourth left), Managing Director of BMW Hong Kong Services Ltd; Sophia Chong (fifth left), HKTDC Deputy Executive Director; Charles Jeffrey (seventh left), founder and designer of acclaimed UK fashion label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY; Katherine Fang (eighth left), Chairlady of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Cherry Mui (second right), Style and Fashion Content Director of VOGUE Hong Kong; and Tracey Cheng (first right), Vice President of Merchandise Planning and Business Development at I.T. were pictured with the three YDC 2025 winners.ChampionDesigner: Chung Ka-ching, TigerDesign: 'Bior'The design: 'Grassroots labourers are often excluded from the mainstream fashion narrative. By translating their traces into couture's coded language, it compels audiences to reexamine the relationship between fashion and class hierarchies.''Bior' uses humour to merge haute couture tailoring with the coarse details of grassroots life 'for example, reimagining fan covers as ornate hats, mimicking the texture of plastic bags, or incorporating the clashing colours of neon lights. The designs capture the dynamics and emotional tensions of labourers, while deconstructed tailoring and exaggerated proportions express both the desolation and vitality of street life. Through this satirical yet profound fashion language, Chung reveals how grassroots labourers are excluded from the fashion narrative and seeks to reconstruct traces of their existence through the visual vocabulary of high fashion.Prizes: Cash prize of HK$60,000, an overseas study trip sponsored by Fang Brothers Knitting Ltd and a HK$3,000 CASETiFY gift voucher.Excellence Award and Best Art Direction AwardDesigner: Lau Hei-ngaDesign: 'In Pain'The design: 'When we experience pain, our brains respond by releasing these happy chemicals, which can evoke feelings of euphoria.''In Pain' expresses the complexity of pain through textures and colours, using synthetic skin and layered tailoring to mimic wounds and scars. At the same time, sensual and feminine silhouettes ' with smooth curves and tight cuts ' suggest the allure of pleasure. The designs incorporate aesthetic elements: knots evoking a sense of restraint, sharp metallic embellishments contrasting with soft leather, weaving a visual language that is both conflicting and harmonious. By incorporating her personal experience with eczema into her designs, Lau turns clothing into a vessel for pain and pleasure, challenging perceptions of sensation and beauty.Prizes (Excellence Award): Cash prize of HK$40,000, an overseas study trip sponsored by MINI HK and a HK$2,000 CASETiFY gift voucher.Prizes (Best Art Direction Award): A five-day course at VOGUE College of Fashion in London and an overseas study trip sponsored by VOGUE Hong Kong, with a total value of HK$30,000, and a HK$1,000 CASETiFY gift voucher.My Favourite Collection AwardDesigner: Yip Wai-lam, MookDesign: 'Modern Animals'The design: 'The workplace feels like a stage in the food chain, where instincts of competition and survival come alive.'The collection of 'Modern Animals' features shirts, trousers and suits as its foundation, incorporating various office symbols to create dynamic silhouettes of the workers. Drawing inspiration from the collision between animals' primal power and the coldness of urban life, the designs feature grotesque cuts and contrasting materials to showcase the diverse faces of workers from the bottom to the top, and their physical and mental exhaustion as they toil like animals in this concrete jungle.Prizes: HK$20,000 Lee Gardens Area e-Gift Certificate sponsored by Hysan Development and a HK$1,000 CASETiFY gift voucher.Marf@COLLAR(wearing GNASTIY.COM)Tiger@MIRROR(wearing MARCCH)Pictured from right to left: Janet Ma, Kayla Wong and Irisa WongLagchun(wearing MOODLABBYLORRAINE)Bruce Tong(wearing NONOBO)Ka Lai(wearing Genau Studio)Madboii(wearing Murfi Lau)Zelos Wong(wearing MOODLABBYLORRAINE)Brian Chan(wearing NEVIDEBLA)Saito Chong(wearing MOODLABBYLORRAINE)Ocean On(wearing MOODLABBYLORRAINE)Shin Wong (left) and Irving Cheung (right)Declan ChanYu MasuiMINI x Jesse Lee(JESSE LEE)/Viki Tsang (GNASTIY.COM) collaboration seriesFor the ninth consecutive year, MINI HK was the major sponsor of the YDC. This year, the brand collaborated with two alumni YDC designers, Jesse Lee (JESSE LEE) and Viki Tsang (GNASTIY.COM), to present a fashion collection inspired by its latest 2025 MINI Convertible, showcasing MINI's nextgeneration design aesthetics and commitment to sustainable innovation.MINI x Jesse Lee (JESSE LEE)A surreal fusion of Edwardian elegance and rebellious futurism, 'Nine Lives Odyssey' reimagines the whimsical, psychedelic cat illustrations of Louis Wain through a lens of sustainable innovation and gender-fluid design. Drawing from Wain's anthropomorphic feline art and the refined sportswear of the Edwardian era, the collection blends structured tailoring with playful deconstruction.MINI x Viki Tsang (GNASTIY.COM)The Spring/Summer 2026 collection of GNASTIY.COM reflects on authenticity within digital illusion. Inspired by social media filters, the brand translates digital visual codes into real-world garment constructions. Print techniques disrupt surface expectations, blurring the tactile identity of the fabrics. 3D printing, a GNASTIY.COM signature, appears in sculptural detail work, merging seamlessly with a hybrid of materials to articulate a distinctly futuristic and digitally charged fashion vocabulary.FASHIONALLY COLLECTIONSAs a platform dedicated to nurturing local fashion talents, FASHIONALLY.COM staged four shows during CENTRESTAGE including FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #25, FASHIONALLY Presentation: LAPEEWEE, FASHIONALLY Presentation: MOODLABBYLORRAINE, and FASHIONALLY Presentation: KOWLOON CITY BOY. The three 'Presentation' shows featured immersive stage installations that allowed audiences to step inside the creative worlds of the brands. In addition, previous contestants from the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) took part in exhibitions and other runway shows during the fair, including Derek Chan (DEMO) and Max Tsang (IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO).FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #25phenotypsetter / Theme: 'Curated Fluidity'MARCCH / Theme: 'Transition'Oplus2 / Theme: 'Shape Me Up'OUS / Theme: 'Exoskeleton'FASHIONALLY Presentation: LAPEEWEETheme: Baroque DreamLAPEEWEE's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, 'Baroque Dream', draws inspiration from the opulence of Baroque aesthetics, reinterpreted through the lens of modern casualwear. This womenswear collection features a harmonious blend of plaid, denim and lace, creating a balance between elegance and comfort.Dynamic details such as knots and drawstrings inject movement and energy into the designs. The use of corset-inspired silhouettes accentuates the female form, while Dutch-style oversized collars trimmed with lace add a touch of romantic refinement.'Baroque Dream' not only preserves the luxurious essence of the Baroque era but also celebrates the confidence and individuality of modern women, offering a wardrobe that is both stylish and expressive.FASHIONALLY Presentation: MOODLABBYLORRAINETheme: LIBRA ANIMA VESTRAMOODLABBYLORRAINE's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, 'LIBRA ANIMA VESTRA', translates from Latin as 'Free Your Soul'. This collection tells the story of a liberating summer road trip along Route 66 in America, where the highlight is hopping between music festivals 'a celebration of self-expression through rhythm and movement.Deeply inspired by bohemian and cowboy culture, the collection merges free-spirited artistry with rugged Western elements, creating a vibrant and expressive aesthetic. Through its designs, the collection encourages wearers to reconnect with themselves ' through speed, music, and cultural exploration ' and to embrace fashion as a medium of personal liberation.FASHIONALLY Presentation: KOWLOON CITY BOYTheme: CLUB HEART BROKENKOWLOON CITY BOY's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, 'CLUB HEART BROKEN', set in a retro locker room after the party ends, 'explores the aftermath of love and longing'. The collection introduces a cast of characters: wild beasts in fur and leather, fragile 'baby bears' in checks, and hopeless romantics with embroidered love letters and shattered hearts. Opposing them are sports boys in deconstructed jerseys and distressed gear ' love as a contact sport.Through bold contrasts ' fur with plaid, leather with embroidery, sportswear with shredded fabrics ' KOWLOON CITY BOY turns heartbreak into a uniform and loneliness into a badge of survival.Websites- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/en/YDC- Background information, collection details and photos of the 10 YDC finalists are available for download at this link: YDC 2025Media enquiriesBest Crew Public Relations & MarketingDiana Tang Tel: (852) 3594 6443 Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.comReni Kwok Tel: (852) 3594 6443 Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Sharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.orgKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout YDCThe YDC aims to promote a new generation of local design talent, while creating opportunities to showcase their collections in front of global and local industry professionals at CENTRESTAGE. Organised by the HKTDC, the contest is considered one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the region, with a successful track record of past contestants becoming leading designers for fashion enterprises or establishing their own labels. To further promote the international visibility of local Hong Kong designers, in 2012 the HKTDC launched FASHIONALLY.com, an online platform that showcases the work of local labels and talents and links them with glob8al industry insiders and opportunities.About the HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA's website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.