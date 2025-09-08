Equity Insider: Mining Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as Gold Breaks Through $3,600

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - Gold's surge to record-breaking levels above $3,599 per ounce in September 2025[1] has catalyzed the most dramatic mining sector transformation in over a decade. With mining company earnings estimates rising by a truly astounding 80% through 2025[2] and central bank demand projected to remain strong at around 710 tonnes per quarter[3], industry analysts emphasize that the current rally differs fundamentally from previous cycles due to mining companies maintaining strict cost discipline while benefiting from exceptional profit margins. This unprecedented environment has positioned explorers with high-grade projects and advanced drill programs to capitalize on the sector's momentum, particularly companies like RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTCPK: TDRRF), Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (OTCPK: OROXF), Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF), and Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF).

Multiple catalysts are converging to create ideal conditions for precious metals investments, including mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts[4] and a weaker dollar that makes gold less expensive for overseas buyers, while J.P. Morgan Research projects prices to average $3,675 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2025 and climb toward $4,000 by mid-2026[5].

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) just delivered exceptional high-grade results from its expanding Auld Creek project, including standout intercepts of 17m at 9.8g/t AuEq and 8m at 8.9g/t AuEq. These latest results demonstrate significant strike extension of the current resource, positioning the company for substantial resource growth by year-end. The company has also made promising regional discoveries, with rock chip samples grading 14g/t gold found over 30km south of Reefton.

"These drill results from Auld Creek have significantly expanded the scale and potential of the project and put us well on the way to growing the resource base as we announced last month," said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD. "Importantly, the mineralized system has been extended both vertically and along strike and remains open in all directions. With two rigs now active on site and surface geochemistry confirming a 2.5-kilometre-long mineralized corridor, we are well positioned to build on this momentum."

The company recently announced a major expansion to its Reefton drill campaign, mobilizing a third rig and targeting over 4,000 metres of new drilling at Auld Creek to grow the gold-antimony resource above 300,000 ounces by year-end. RUA GOLD also has a third rig drilling at targets across the reminder of the district, focusing on highly ranking prospects, highlighted by its VRIFY AI targeting process-all part of a 12-month strategy aimed at fast-tracking permitting and transitioning from explorer to developer.

"We closed Q2 2025 with $14 million in the treasury, placing us in a strong position to execute on our aggressive exploration plan in New Zealand," added Eckford. "As our gold-antimony resource continues to grow rapidly-and with antimony at the top of every nation's critical minerals list-the significance of this expansion is substantial."

The Reefton Goldfield is a historically prolific district that produced more than 2 million ounces at grades up to 50 g/t. RUA GOLD now controls 120,000 hectares (roughly 95%) in the area and has confirmed multiple stacked mineralized shoots at Auld Creek, including previous standout intercepts of 2.1 m at 64 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t gold and 13.1% antimony). New modeling work is underway ahead of a resource update, while multiple rigs continue testing depth and lateral continuity.

Antimony continues to be a major tailwind for the company's positioning, with prices surging past US$50,000 per tonne in 2025 following China's export restrictions. New Zealand has formally designated it as a critical mineral, adding further significance to RUA GOLD's dual-commodity profile at Auld Creek. Surface samples have returned over 40% Sb, and several drill holes exceed 8%, grades rarely seen this early in a project's development cycle.

Meanwhile, at Alexander River, modeling is underway to build on a 130,000 oz inferred resource grading 4.1 g/t. The zone hosts 1.2 km of outcropping mineralization and returned historical production of 41,000 oz at 26 g/t before World War II halted mining. Targets at Caledonia and other regional zones are also in development.

On the North Island, drill access applications have been submitted for RUA's Glamorgan project in the Hauraki Goldfield, home to the 10 Moz Martha mine. Glamorgan's 4 km gold-arsenic anomaly has been refined using CSAMT surveys and VRIFY'sDORA AI engine, with drilling expected to begin in Q4.

With a disciplined burn rate, $14 million in cash, and a leadership team behind US$11 billion in prior exits, RUA GOLD is well-positioned to deliver meaningful discovery growth and advance permitting across both islands. The current multi-rig program aims to stack near-surface ounces at scale across gold, antimony, and future targets shaped by AI and legacy-grade geology.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTCPK: TDRRF) has completed the acquisition of American Creek Resources Ltd. to increase its ownership to 80% in the Treaty Creek Project located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The transaction was completed through an arrangement agreement where each American Creek shareholder received 0.238 Tudor shares for each American Creek share held.

"With our increased ownership of the Treaty Creek Project, Tudor is now positioned to attract a wider range of potential investors as we continue to strengthen the company to build on our exploration success and advance Treaty Creek on the path toward production," said Joe Ovsenek, CEO of Tudor Gold.

Tudor's 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (OTCPK: OROXF) continues to deliver exceptional results from its infill drilling program at the Pepas prospect, with hole PEP052 returning 71.85m at 6.13g/t Au and PEP051 intersecting 61.3m at 3.36g/t Au. The company has completed 38 holes totaling over 27,000 meters since taking full control of the Anzá Gold Project in November 2024 following the acquisition of its joint venture partner Minera Monte Aguila.

"Pepas remains on track and the high bar set by the early holes continues to be cleared on a regular basis," said Brad George, CEO of Orosur. "In the meantime, we are excited to be getting close to opening a second drilling front on our El Pantano project in Argentina. Early stage, but this is elephant country, and we like what we have seen thus far."

The infill program is designed to move Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate by year-end, with drilling continuing to return thick sequences of high-grade gold mineralization from surface or near surface.

The company is finalizing drill contracts for its El Pantano project in Argentina's Santa Cruz province with drilling planned to commence mid-October 2025. Orosur has also recommenced a soil sampling program at the El Cedro porphyry prospect, with the program now 45% complete and first samples submitted for assay.

Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) has achieved deep high-grade mineralization at its Upper Antino project in Suriname, with drill hole FR138 returning 18.0m of 6.14g/t Au and 5.0m of 10.61g/t Au from approximately 450m vertical depth. The company is conducting a fully funded 60,000 meter drilling campaign across its 20,000 hectare Antino Gold Project, which has historically produced over 500,000 ounces from surface and alluvial mining.

"These results support our geological model and confirm that high-grade mineralization continues at depth, significantly increasing the potential scale of Upper Antino," said Colin Padget, CEO of Founders Metals. "High-grade intersections in drill hole FR138 include 18.0m of 6.14g/t Au and 5.0m of 10.61g/t Au demonstrating that Founders is beginning to successfully target high-grade gold at depth."

Four drill rigs are currently operating at Antino with continued drilling planned along strike and at depth on Upper Antino, drilling at Maria Geralda with results pending, and completion of the Parbo auger program.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) has intersected significant mineralization at its AurMac Project in Yukon, with drillhole AX-25-678 returning 104.4m at 0.82g/t Au including 33.2m at 1.44g/t Au and 3.1m at 5.8g/t Au at the southern extent of the Airstrip Deposit. The hole highlights potential for Airstrip mineralization to extend below Powerline and bridge the gap between the conceptual pits, with drilling indicating potential extensions to the mineralized envelope east and southeast of the Mineral Resource Estimate conceptual pit.

"These results continue to define higher grade zones (+1 g/t material) at AurMac," said Tara Christie, CEO of Banyan Gold. "While visible Gold is frequent in Powerline deposit style mineralization, the presence of visible gold in sheeted veins in close association with skarn mineralization in drillhole AX-25-678 at Airstrip highlights the continued potential for high-grade mineralization throughout the system. After intersecting some of the most enriched mineralization at Airstrip to date, AX-25-650 intersected 3.95g/t Au over 38.1m, we continue to trace high-grade near-surface mineralization along strike and up-dip."

Banyan has drilled over 27,000m across 120 holes this year at AurMac, with drilling currently ongoing. The current Mineral Resource Estimate for AurMac comprises an Indicated resource of 2.274 million ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 5.453 million ounces.

