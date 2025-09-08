SOLSTICE HEALTH Ranks No. 1520 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 287% Percent, This Marks Solstice Health's 1st Time on the List

OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Solstice Health is proud to announce that we have been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, debuting at No. 1520. Each year, Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies across America, and it is an incredible honor to be included among such an accomplished group of innovators and industry leaders. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

" The Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor that reflects what our patients already know-this is the future of healthcare, and it's happening right now in Wisconsin, " said Dr. Timothy Murray, founder and CEO of Solstice Health. " Our vision was never to simply improve healthcare, it was to rebuild it from the ground up. In the past three years, we've gone from two clinics to five, creating the nation's only model that combines Direct Primary Care , Direct Surgical Care , and advanced treatments like Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy under one roof. By offering transparent, bundled pricing that's 70-80% lower than hospitals, we've shown that patients can have exceptional care without financial barriers or insurance interference. "

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

The Future of Healthcare, Built in Wisconsin

"By combining Direct Primary Care, bundled surgeries 70-80% less than hospitals, and advanced treatments under one roof, Solstice Health delivers the nation's only model of its kind-providing the highest quality, most accessible, cost-saving healthcare."

Founded in Wisconsin in 2012, Solstice Health is redefining what it means to deliver healthcare in America. Frustrated by the inefficiencies and depersonalization of the insurance-based "sick care" system, Timothy J. Murray, M.D. built Solstice Health on a membership driven Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, dramatically increasing patient accessibility and improving care with a proactive, prevention-focused approach for individuals and employers. This model also allows for additional savings via wholesale labs, imaging, and pharmaceuticals for all members.

With a broader vision for additional services and a true healthcare paradigm shift, Dr. Murray expanded Solstice Health to include a Multi-Specialty Ambulatory Surgery Center with a Cash Pay model offering transparent, bundled pricing at 70-80% less than the cost of any local hospital.

He has also recently developed their services to include medical-grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) under one unified model to bypass the insurance and red tape barriers and provide patients with the care they deserve.

As Wisconsin's premier, and the nation's leading , non-insurance-based healthcare organization, Solstice Health is the only provider in the country to integrate DPC with Direct Surgical Care (DSC) offering advanced surgical services and many other ancillary services at prices that patients and employers can afford. With five clinics across Wisconsin and growing, Solstice Health delivers this new paradigm in healthcare, combining full scope Primary Care with Multi-Specialty Surgical excellence, cutting-edge HBOT, IV infusion therapy, medically supervised weight loss, and so much more. By creating a system where both providers and patients thrive, Dr. Murray has proven that healthcare transformation doesn't have to be theoretical-it's happening now. As a result, Solstice Health has been able to retain top-tier providers despite industry-wide staffing shortages and has made this a scalable model for sustainable healthcare innovation.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Solstice Health

Established in 2012, Solstice Health was founded by Timothy J. Murray, M.D., whose vision to offer affordable quality, transparent, and convenient medical care, has created a paradigm shift in health care delivery for Wisconsin. Over the past few years, Solstice Health has successfully expanded services to include Direct Primary Care, Direct Surgical Care, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Medically Supervised Weight Loss, IV Medication Infusions & Nutritional Therapy, and more. The company plans to continue its growth across Wisconsin, making this innovative model and cutting-edge therapies available to more communities and businesses.

Jessa Cisewski, RN & COO, SOLSTICE HEALTH, https://solsticewi.com, +1 262-354-3100, info@solsticewi.com

Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter

SOURCE: Solstice Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/solstice-health-ranks-no.-1520-on-the-2025-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-1069625