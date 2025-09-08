Txt2Give LLC: Industry-Leading Mobile Donation Platform Txt2Give Evolves Into Txt2Solutions With AI-Powered Push Messaging Capabilities

13-Year Platform Pioneer Expands Beyond $350 Million in Donations Raised to Become Comprehensive Mobile Marketing Solution

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Txt2Give, the industry-leading mobile donation platform that has helped organizations raise over $350 million through more than 15 million text messages since 2012, today announced its evolution into Txt2Solutions under the new umbrella brand Txt2Solutions.ai. This strategic expansion transforms the proven donation platform into a comprehensive mobile marketing solution enhanced with AI-powered push messaging capabilities.

Proven Track Record Drives Innovation Forward

With 13+ years of experience serving thousands of subscribers across faith-based organizations, nonprofits, educational institutions, and political campaigns, Txt2Give has established itself as the trusted leader in mobile donations. The platform's expansion into push messaging leverages this extensive expertise while opening new markets across all B2B industries.

"Organizations that have relied on us for mobile giving now need broader communication capabilities," said CEO, Matthew Anderson. "Txt2Solutions represents the natural evolution of our platform - combining our proven donation expertise with intelligent messaging tools that help organizations engage donors, reach new supporters, and achieve their broader mission goals."

Complete Platform Transformation Delivers Modern Experience

The newly launched Txt2Solutions platform represents a complete rebuild featuring:

Modern UI/UX Design : Sleek, intuitive interface with streamlined navigation

Advanced Reporting Engine : In-dashboard analytics with granular data visualization, downloadable reports, and real-time insights

AI-Enhanced Messaging : Built-in AI assistance for simple and effective messaging

Streamlined Workflow : Simple, quick campaign setup and launch process

Modernized Code Base: Complete technical infrastructure upgrade for enhanced performance and scalability

Expanding Market Reach with Comprehensive Mobile Marketing

While maintaining its leadership in mobile donations, Txt2Solutions now serves organizations across multiple use cases:

Core Capabilities:

Fundraising & Donations - Automated receipts, urgent appeals, donor engagement

Event Alerts & Invites - Reminders, RSVP links, digital tickets

Important News & Alerts - Account updates, time-sensitive communications

Promotions & Marketing - Opt-in campaigns, sales drivers, brand awareness

Customer Support - Two-way conversations and live reply capabilities

Feedback, Surveys & Polls - Real-time input collection and decision-making tools

Target Markets:

Churches & Nonprofits - Enhanced donor engagement and community building

Schools & Universities - Parent, student, and staff communications

Political Campaigns - Supporter mobilization and real-time updates

Healthcare Providers - HIPAA-compliant reminders and health communications

Retail & Local Businesses - Customer engagement and loyalty programs

Event Teams & Sports Programs - Fan engagement and sponsor activation

Transparent Pricing, Maximum Flexibility

Txt2Solutions maintains its commitment to accessible pricing with no contracts, no setup fees, and flexible pay-as-you-go or flat monthly plans. Organizations can send personalized messages to audiences ranging from 10 to 100,000+ recipients, with features including MMS capabilities, auto-responses, and scheduled messaging included.

About Txt2Solutions

Born from the industry-leading mobile donation platform Txt2Give, Txt2Solutions combines 13+ years of proven expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver comprehensive mobile marketing solutions. Since 2012, the platform has facilitated over $350 million in donations through more than 15 million messages, serving thousands of subscribers across diverse sectors. Visit https://www.txt2solutions.ai

Media Contact: Raghav Tirwari | Marketing Manager

