Cummins Inc: From Navy Decks to Diesel Decks

For Paul, a Level 1 Engineering Field Service Technician at Cummins, a career in diesel mechanics was never a question of if, but when.

Long before joining Cummins, Paul was already familiar with the power and precision of Cummins marine diesel engines-he worked with them during his time in the U.S. Navy. "I've always liked working with my hands, taking things apart and putting them back together. Even as a kid, I was into cars, trucks and motorcycles. So when Cummins technicians would come on board to work on our engines, I paid close attention. I knew it was something I wanted to do."

After separating from the Navy in 2022, Paul settled in San Diego, moving through a few civilian jobs-each one offering a little more opportunity than the last. But it wasn't until a message from a Cummins recruiter appeared in his LinkedIn inbox that things really began to shift. "My wife and I talked it over," Paul says. "It was a big move-from California to Louisiana-but we knew it was the right one."

That leap was made easier by the support he received. "I was genuinely surprised by how many resources Cummins offered to help with my transition and relocation. It made the whole process smoother than I expected."

Now in the field, Paul supports technicians with diagnosing and servicing marine diesel engines-work that feels both familiar and exciting. "There's a sense of pride every time we troubleshoot an issue, make the right fix and start the engine up again. When everything works as it's supposed to, it's a good feeling."

Paul is also a member of the Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG), a space he joined to stay connected with fellow veterans across the company. "I think it's important for veterans to have a community like this."

He believes veterans bring something invaluable to any workplace-discipline, consistency and experience forged in real-world conditions. "I always joke with people that veterans will show up to work and always show up on time," he laughs. "But it's true-we're reliable, and we've developed skills most people take a lifetime to build. Employers who understand that and see our experience as an asset-not a barrier-are the ones we thrive with."

When asked what advice he'd give to other veterans navigating the transition to civilian life, Paul doesn't hesitate. "Pick a field you enjoy-something you can see yourself doing long-term. The skills you picked up in the military will serve you well if you apply them to the right environment."

For Paul, finding his place at Cummins has been more than a job-it's been a continuation of a calling. "This work feels right. It's challenging, it's hands-on and it's something I believe in."

