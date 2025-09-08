SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS-111 Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-111 Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring is now available for public review.?

The Standard and associated certification label (Assure Certified) were first introduced by SCS Global Services for the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) in January of 2020. SCS-111 builds upon the well-established FloorScore® program by incorporating additional performance criteria. In addition to evaluating indoor air quality, it includes rigorous testing for rigidity, durability and performance, and low heavy metals and ortho-phthalates content. SCS-111 provides customers the highest level of confidence in the safety and performance of Rigid Core products, supporting the growth of this rapidly expanding market.

Version 2.0 of SCS-111 has been revised to add a new ASTM testing method, the Test Method for Measurement of the Fracture Resistance of a Modular Resilient Flooring's Profiled Edge(s) to an Applied Vertical Force. This method is in the process of being finalized.

The public is welcome to comment on the version 2.0 updates to the standard until October 3, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to?standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-rigid-core-vinyl-flooring.

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.?

