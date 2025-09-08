Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 15:42 Uhr
Rising Star ASTRAUX Shines at IFA Berlin, Accelerates Expansion Across Key EU Markets

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai-basedlifestyle tech brand ASTRAUX made a powerful statement at the 2025 IFA Berlin, unveiling three original products that drew massive crowds and positioned the company as one of the most talked-about names in green mobility and smart living. As part of its global growth strategy, ASTRAUX announced an accelerated expansion into four core EU markets - Germany, France, Italy, and Spain - aiming to capture the rising demand for innovative and accessible mobility solutions.

exhibition on-site photos

At this year's IFA, ASTRAUX introduced its Mini EV, Aimon Companion Robot, and Smart Glasses to European audiences for the first time. The booth quickly became one of the top attractions, drawing over 20,000 visitors in a single day, with long queues forming around the experience zone and selfie walls. The ASTRAUX booth ranked top three in engagement across IFA.

YOYO

Notably, Yoyo.Zhang, the current head of ASTRAUX's European business, has spent years deeply engaged in consumer business at companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi. She also served as the head of Xiaomi's Italian operations in Europe, accumulating extensive experience in brand building, channel layout, and user operation.Her leadership signals ASTRAUX's strong commitment to establishing a solid foothold in Europe. She emphasized that ASTRAUX is uniquely positioned to resonate with younger European consumers seeking affordable, innovative, and stylish tech solutions, setting the stage for rapid growth in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Youth-Driven Innovation

ASTRAUX Mini EV(from €5,990) - A micro-electric vehicle with striking design, customizable paint, panoramic glass roof, and eligibility for drivers as young as 14 in select EU countries.

Aimon Companion Robot(€89) - An interactive emotional AI robot that reacts to touch, motion, and mood, quickly becoming a crowd favorite at the IFA experience zone.

ASTRAUX Smart Glasses(€79) - Combining UV400-certified sunglasses, AI-powered translation, an 8MP first-person camera, and open-ear audio, delivering hands-free intelligent experiences for next-gen users.

Watch the Replay & Pre-Order Now

View the full Berlin launch replay and pre-order ASTRAUX products:

Launch Replay: https://youtube.com/live/Hb7rYtoJaVo?feature=share

Pre-order: https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/1005009863876683.html?gatewayAdapt=glo2fra4itemAdapt

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @Astraux.global

TikTok: @astrauxglobal

Facebook: @Astraux.global

Limited-Time Launch Offers (Until Dec 4, 23:59 CET)

  • €9.9 Reservation Pass - Secure your spot now; cancel anytime before Dec 4.

  • ASTRAUX AL7 Early-Bird Price: €7,990 (Regular €8,990)

  • ASTRAUX AL6 Early-Bird Price: €5,990 (Regular €6,990)

Official website: https://astra-ux.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767227/exhibition_on_site_photos.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767228/YOYO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rising-star-astraux-shines-at-ifa-berlin-accelerates-expansion-across-key-eu-markets-302549189.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
