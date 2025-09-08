Wesco International: Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: Our Environmental Goals

Improving our environmental management through setting, achieving and striving toward new goals.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Read the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here

Wesco strives to meet our 2030 goals to reduce our environmental impact. We are working with customers and suppliers as well as the communities in which we operate to reassess and recalibrate certain programs and processes in order to advance us further towards achieving our goals.

To advance us towards our emissions goal, we now include energy efficiency requirements in new building leases. For the buildings we own, we implement various initiatives to improve our energy efficiency. These efforts plus investing in renewable energy solutions with our utility providers will improve our emissions. Wesco improved waste and recycling data accuracy in 2024 and addressed data gaps from 2023. Future efforts will focus on reducing waste to meet our 2030 goal.

To achieve this goal, we intend to: implement waste reduction initiatives at high-impact sites; expand employee training on sustainable practices; partner with vendors to optimize recycling streams; and continuously monitor and refine data for better insights.

Our Global Sustainability Policy sets the foundation for our efforts. Elements of the policy are aligned with key provisions of the ISO 14001:2015 environmental management standards. The policy outlines accountability, direct program responsibilities, key performance indicators and other metrics to track progress and is conducted by the sustainability and environmental compliance team, who report progress to senior management monthly. We implement the Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle to promote continuous improvement in our energy and environmental management efforts.

Our Environmental Goals

Target:

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 30% for our U.S., Canada and U.K. operations from a 2021 baseline by 2030.

Reduce landfill waste intensity by 15% across our U.S. and Canadian locations from a 2020 baseline by 2030.

Progress

Wesco has reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions by 3% or 2,556 total MTCO2e from our 2021 baseline for our U.S., Canada and U.K. operations.

In 2024, Wesco's landfill waste intensity increased by 20% from the 2020 baseline. While these results are below our expectations, there has been an increased focus on waste management and tracking, and a 44% increase in overall tons recycled.

UN Sustainable Development Goals

UN Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

UN Goal 9: Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure

UN Goal 12: Responsible Production & Consumption

Energy

Most of the energy we use comes from electricity and natural gas for lighting, heating and cooling our distribution centers, fulfillment centers and sales offices in approximately 50 countries around the world. Our fleet of approximately 1,300 trucks and 1,800 cars used in our distribution and sales activities consume fuel that further contributes to our total energy consumption. Utilizing renewable energy and identifying new energy efficient practices is at the core of our energy use reduction strategy.

Our Facilities

Most of our facility portfolio is leased, which reduces our control over facility energy consumption and adds complexity to meeting our emissions reduction goal. Through business optimization efforts to better serve our customers, we consolidated locations, but we expanded our overall square footage at these locations to support business growth, which offset energy savings. To introduce renewable energy into our facility portfolio, we have implemented a renewable energy certificate program, with planned future evolution to encompass additional procurement strategies. Our initial focus is on verified local projects in the areas where Wesco consumes the most energy. Where possible, we also engage with the owners and agents of the buildings we lease to improve energy efficiency.

Our greatest opportunity to make an impact is during lease negotiations. We now include energy efficiency requirements in new building leases. For the buildings we own, we implement various initiatives to improve our energy efficiency. These include energy audits for buildings, upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrification initiatives and the adoption of renewable energy solutions.

To help inform our efforts, Wesco analyzes facility energy consumption data to determine outliers and areas for improvement. These efforts, along with investing in renewable energy solutions with our utility providers, will help us to reach our 2030 emissions goal.

Renewable Energy in Our Facilities:

In 2024, Wesco began a renewable energy program to support renewable energy use in our facilities.

Wesco focused on our top two states by electricity consumption - Illinois and Texas. Wesco invested in locally- generated and Green-e certified renewable energy certificates in these two states. (19,191 MWh total renewable energy)

The company also participates in tax credit and community solar programs in regions we operate in, supporting and promoting the development of renewables.

To learn more, download the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

ESG Disclosure and Framework Alignment

The topics covered in this report include those that we have determined to be material for our business and stakeholders as noted on page 10. Wesco aligns with several ESG frameworks and disclosures in support of our commitment to transparency and our fulfillment

of stakeholder needs and expectations. We leverage the following frameworks and standards to provide robust ESG information disclosure:

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): GRI offers a list of global standards and guidelines around sustainability reporting.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): SASB provides a comprehensive set of industry-specific disclosure topics and guidelines.

International Financial Reporting Standards (Climate-related disclosures, IFRS S2) which incorporates the now decommissioned Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): IFRS provides disclosure recommendations on thematic ESG topics such as governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets to provide stakeholders with fuller information surrounding climate risks.

CDP: Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP is

an international organization that helps companies and cities measure and disclose important environmental impact information through an annual questionnaire and rating system.

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): UNGC is an initiative that aims to help businesses align their strategies and work toward the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): U.N. SDGs provide a shared set of 17 goals toward peace and prosperity for people and planet goals and create a call to action by all countries in a global partnership

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.com.

Wesco plans to continue to report annually as we monitor, measure and deepen our ESG initiatives and disclosures.

Wesco endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. We have prioritized the following five goals: Good Health and Well Being, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Responsible Consumption and Production.

More information about our SDG aligned initiatives is included throughout this report.

Assurance

We did not seek third-party assurance for this report; however, we will consider doing so for future reporting. The information and data contained in this report was vetted by internal subject matter experts on the various ESG topics included in this report.

Contact Us

We welcome feedback on our ESG initiatives and reporting. We invite you to contact us directly via email at Sustainability@Wescodist.com.



