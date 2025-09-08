PulpFixin Names Chad Jenkins Chief Executive Officer

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / PulpFixin, a leader in sustainable labware, cold chain and packaging solutions for the global scientific community, has appointed Chad Jenkins as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Jenkins, who joined PulpFixin as chief commercial officer in 2024, brings more than three decades of leadership experience in laboratory automation, workflow optimization, product development, manufacturing and distribution. His career has been marked by a commitment to sustainable improvement dating back to the 1990s, positioning him to advance PulpFixin's mission of eliminating unnecessary single-use plastics across the sciences.

ABOUT CHAD JENKINS

A recognized leader in laboratory automation, Jenkins has held senior roles at multiple science-focused companies, where he successfully launched eco-friendly product lines, built high-performing teams and cultivated partnerships worldwide. His expertise in integrating advanced technologies and environmental stewardship aligns with PulpFixin's commitment to delivering sustainable solutions without compromising performance.

As CEO, Jenkins will oversee company operations with a focus on expanding market presence, accelerating product development and strengthening the company's role in advancing sustainability across the life sciences.

"I am honored that PulpFixin has entrusted me with the responsibility of leading such a transformative company," Jenkins said. "The demand for sustainable solutions has never been greater-for our industries and for our planet. I'm excited to continue working with our exceptional team to drive innovation along with increased value to help our customers build a more sustainable future. We will continue to demonstrate that sustainability is the added benefit, not the added cost."

BOARD ENDORSED

The board of directors voiced strong confidence in Jenkins's leadership.

"We could not be more pleased than to announce Chad Jenkins as our chief executive officer," said Kip Matthews, co-founder and president of PulpFixin. "Since day one, Chad has embodied everything PulpFixin stands for. His vision and leadership will continue to guide not only our organization but also the broader scientific community toward a more sustainable path."

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Under Jenkins's leadership, PulpFixin will pursue four key initiatives:

Innovation in Sustainable Materials: Accelerating research and development of compostable, repulpable and recyclable products to improve global waste streams.

Market Expansion: Extending reach into new domestic and international markets through product innovation, strategic partnerships and targeted growth initiatives.

Operational Excellence: Streamlining manufacturing processes, optimizing supply chains and investing in new technologies to ensure sustainable alternatives are widely available.

Workforce Development: Fostering a culture of continuous improvement, training and collaboration to support long-term growth.

About PulpFixin

PulpFixin designs and manufactures sustainable product solutions to help the scientific community reduce their reliance on single-use or other unnecessary plastic. With a growing product line and custom solutions, PulpFixin is rethinking the future of science-from the lab bench to the boardroom. Visit https://www.pulpfixin.us for more information.

