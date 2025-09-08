Affluence Corporation Issues Shareholder Letter Highlighting Post-Merger Financial Performance, Restructuring Progress, and Uplisting Strategy

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Affluence Corporation (OTCID:AFFU), a diversified global technology company focused on Smart City, Industrial IoT, and security software solutions, today issued a shareholder letter from Oscar Brito, President of Affluence, reflecting on the Company's financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, and outlining its near-term strategic direction.

Dear Shareholders,

Following the successful acquisition of Mingothings (MTi) in May 2025, Affluence Corporation has entered a new chapter of measurable progress and focused execution.

I am pleased to share that for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, Affluence Corporation reported net income of $2,105,516, reflecting the first period of consolidated operations post-acquisition. This milestone is the direct result of meaningful operational improvements and the ongoing restructuring of our balance sheet - most notably, the reduction of derivative liabilities by way of repayment and settlement with a focus on the elimination of high-risk convertible debt.

Financial Performance Highlights1

(as of June 30, 2025, vs. December 31, 2024)

Metric 12/31/2024 6/30/2025 % Growth Total Assets per Share $0.00121 $0.00153 +26.5% Current Assets per Share $0.000192 $0.000703 +267% Revenue per Share $0.000149 $0.000682 +357.7% Net Income per Share $(0.00441) $0.000486 +111%

1The financial figures set forth herein are derived from the Company's financial statements included within the Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2025 (the "Report") as filed and available at OTCMarkets.com. As set forth in the Report, the financial statements are management prepared and may be subject to revisions.

Even amid an increase in shares outstanding - from approximately 1.27 billion to 4.51 billion for the period - financial performance improved across all key metrics, proving the effectiveness of our restructuring strategy and the value of our operating subsidiaries.

However, the most important metric of our past period financial performance was that our operating divisions, Mingothings and other subsidiaries, direct and indirect, booked a net operating income (before corporate overhead) of approximately $563,000. Including corporate overhead, our operating income for the period was -$52,574 vs. -$3,149,726 for the pre-acquisition period ending on December 31, 2025.

The issuance of these shares was not random or dilutive in the traditional sense, but rather part of a deliberate cleanup of legacy obligations that has already eliminated over $4.5 million in debt and derivative-related liabilities from our balance sheet.

Focused on the U.S. Market and Growth Through Acquisition

While our subsidiaries continue to perform well internationally - with over €6.4 million in contracts signed and nearly €3 million billed - we are now turning strategic focus toward the U.S. market. Several U.S.-based projects are already in motion, and we anticipate increased traction in the domestic pipeline through the end of 2025.

To accelerate this trajectory, we are actively evaluating strategic acquisition targets, including one based in the United States. Our goal is to complete at least one acquisition before year-end, expanding our revenue base and positioning us closer to national listing eligibility.

Balance Sheet Restructuring and Capital Strategy

We understand shareholder concerns regarding dilution and want to address them directly and transparently.

Yes, new shares have been issued. But every issuance has served a purpose: reducing liabilities, retiring legacy debt (majority of which is toxic), and thus strengthening the capital structure and balance sheet of the Company.

That said, our financial reset is not yet complete. We are now entering the final phase of restructuring, wherein we are focused on the conversion of remaining convertible debt into long-term preferred equity

This step will:

Strengthen our balance sheet by adding structured equity in place of short-term liabilities;

Support uplisting requirements by increasing total net assets and improving shareholder equity;

Transition existing debt holders into longer-term investment instruments (structured preferred equity), better aligned with the Company's forward growth trajectory.

Once this phase is complete, the heavy lifting in our cleanup will be behind us. Of course, our plans will require the agreement of the holders of the remaining convertible debt; however, discussions to reach our stated goals have commenced and have been positive and very encouraging.

Outlook and Path to Uplisting

Our current core operations are projected to generate revenues exceeding $6-7 million in fiscal year 2025. Should we successfully execute our business plan through strategic consolidation, restructuring, and acquisitions, these initiatives may position us for consideration of an uplisting to NASDAQ or another national exchange.

Final Thoughts

We are developing a fundamentally sound company built on solid revenues, cutting edge tech, established customer relationships, and sustainable growth potential. Our leadership team stays focused on execution, our business momentum accelerates, and our strategic roadmap provides clear direction forward.

We appreciate the trust placed in us by our shareholders and welcome those considering joining our journey. Regular updates will follow as we advance our strategic initiatives.

Sincerely,

Oscar Brito

President

Affluence Corporation

