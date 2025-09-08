The global technology company is doubling down on growth in Austin and continues to hire across all functions

Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move and manage the world's money, today announced a significant expansion of its North American office hub in Austin. The company will increase its current office space by 200% to 90,000 square feet in total to occupy three floors in Domain Tower II, a tech innovation center in North Austin.

The Wise reception area on one of their new office floors. Photo: Patrick Kirk

This strategic investment underscores Wise's commitment to North America and reinforces its position as a fast-growing tech company and a major employer in Austin. The Domain office is home to teams from all corners of the business, from engineering and product to marketing and customer support. Wise has over 700 employees in the US and continues to hire across all functions.

Creative environments where teams can grow, thrive and collaborate

Company employees, or "Wisers", around the world are united by a cohesive culture reflected in its physical workplaces. In Austin, Wise's office features unique collaboration and individual workspaces designed to inspire employees, provide space for them to work together cross-functionally, and in turn promote fast-paced innovation. It also provides dedicated spaces for Wisers to focus on their well-being, including a multi-faith prayer room, quiet room and a dedicated wellness room complete with massage chairs.

Wise's global culture is united by a shared company vision: money without borders. We balance this collective mission with a deep local focus that empowers regional teams to solve the most urgent and relevant problems for their customers. To echo this, Wise's Austin office was designed to mirror the city's unique environment and architecture. Ceilings feature concentric light fixtures inspired by the State Capitol building, wave-shaped couches and water-inspired wall art mirror the city's geography, and new murals feature artwork of the city's famous bats designed by employees' children.

Isabel Naidoo, Chief People Officer at Wise, said: "The expansion of our Austin office hub is a powerful testament to the opportunity we have in North America. Austin's dynamic and developing technology landscape serves as an exciting backdrop that will support the Wise team as we continue to build offerings that meet the international money needs of our growing customer base both locally and globally. We look forward to continuing our growth alongside this city's success."

Wise's Austin office expansion comes at a pivotal time for the company's evolving presence in North America, a region where customers are in need of an alternative to high-fee wires, slow international transfers, and unclear FX costs. That's the problem Wise is solving.

Mayor Kirk Watson, Mayor of Austin, said: "Texas is committed to supporting global success stories like Wise as they grow their presence in the US. Wise is a great example of the kind of innovative, high-growth businesses that make Austin a leading hub for tech companies. Its success highlights the strength of our ecosystem one that fosters entrepreneurship, attracts investments and creates high-skilled jobs. It demonstrates that Austin remains one of the best places to start and grow a business."

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money. With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses can hold 40 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world's money. Launched in 2011, Wise is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies.

In fiscal year 2025, Wise supported around 15.6 million people and businesses, processing over $185 billion in cross-border transactions and saving customers around $2.7 billion.

