Miro®, the Innovation Workspace, has been named to the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list for the sixth consecutive year," said Andrey Khusid, CEO and Founder of Miro. "In the last 12 months, Miro has achieved significant milestones in advancing how teams drive innovation and move from idea to deliverables quickly. This recognition reflects our hard work over the last year towards enabling organizations with the most advanced solutions for AI transformation. At Miro, we believe AI's biggest opportunity lies in teamwork, not just individual productivity. Our platform is uniquely positioned to accelerate the entire innovation loop from discovery and definition to delivery by putting AI where teamwork happens."

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year's standouts are among the most impressive we've ever seen," said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "Our honorees highlight the massive sea change that AI has brought to the enterprise, with sky-high growth and valuations."

"As we mark the 10th year of the Cloud 100 with our 2025 rankings, we celebrate a highly competitive cohort of companies that, for the first time, collectively exceed $1 trillion in value," said Elliott Robinson, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The cloud is in a period of rapid, AI-driven transformation, with this year's cohort demonstrating how AI is fundamentally reshaping how the best cloud companies grow, scale, and compete."

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam and serves more than 90M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,600 employees in 14 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

