UR8 Long's extended reach combined with coordinated multi-axis motion allows for complex weldments at consistent quality. Motion performance optimization also delivers smoother movements at maximum speed to significantly enhance fast-paced bin picking.

Universal Robots (UR), the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company, today introduced a new addition to its portfolio, the UR8 Long. Showcased for the first time this week at FABTECH in Chicago, the long-reach industrial collaborative robot is designed to tackle the most demanding automation challenges across industries. UR8 Long is available for order now, with shipping to begin in October.

With the same 1750 mm (68.9 in) reach as the popular UR20 cobot model and a significantly slimmer profile, UR8 Long combines reach, stability and precision in a rugged, compact, lightweight form.

featuring an 8 kg (17.6 lbs) payload. This makes it ideal for space-constrained setups and industrial tasks, from complex weldments to precision dunnage picking and flexible multi-point inspections.

"The UR8 Long is a smart robotic arm that can reach farther and do more than ever before. It's designed to help people and businesses work faster, more safely, and with less physical effort," said Jean Pierre Hathout, President of Universal Robots. "Whether it's lifting, moving, or handling tasks that are repetitive or hard on the body, this robot makes the job easier. Its longer reach means it can cover more space, and its advanced features open new ways to automate work that used to be done by hand."

Advanced technology for synchronized robot motion, intuitive programming and inverted mounting

UR8 Long runs with both PolyScope 5 and PolyScope X, UR's industry-leading software platform, and can be extended with MotionPlus UR's new advanced motion control technology that allows for ease of integration with linear axis, rotary positioners and rotary turntables for precise control, smoother trajectories, and consistent accuracy.

Combined with UR's upgraded freedrive capabilities, users can manually guide the arm with precision and ease making lead-to-teach programming more intuitive and enabling quick, ergonomic setup even on complex parts, all without the need for layered interfaces or external tools. UR8 Long's lighter mass 30% less than the UR20 and compact wrist design also makes it perfect for mounting on gantries, rails, or overhead systems, where external axes can operate more efficiently.

Ideal for welding

With its long reach, advanced motion control and stellar precision and repeatability, UR8 Long is ideal for welding. "UR8 Long delivers an easier teaching experience than traditional welding robots, better weld quality than manual welding, and less overall rework, saving time and money," said Will Healy III, Global Industry Manager for Fabricated Metals at Teradyne Robotics. "Following feedback from fabricators around the world, the UR8 Long was designed with the collaborative welding process in mind, boosting productivity and helping leaders to attract new talent who are often more motivated to operate a robot than perform repetitive manual welding."

FABTECH attendees will experience these weldingbenefits first-hand at several UR partner booths showcasing the UR8 Long, including THG Automation, Hirebotics and Vectis Automation.

"The improved features of the UR8 Long enables expansion into new welding and plasma cutting applications; all without sacrificing safety or man-machine collaboration," said Marcus Yakawich, Product Manager at Vectis Automation. "We can't wait to share these long-reach advantages with our customers."

Perfect for bin picking

At UR's own FABTECH booth B13045, the UR8 Long demonstrates longer reach into a full dunnage bin, commonly used in automotive, metals, plastics and industrial manufacturing applications.

The longer reach combined with the new robot's compact tool flange and fast wrist joints allow more pick positions and for the robot to reach deep into bin corners with ease. All features in high demand in industries such as automotive, where the UR8 Long will integrate seamlessly into space-constrained cells and offer more picks per bin and more uninterrupted workflows. The improved joint architecture delivers up to 30% faster cycle times compared to earlier generations of cobots.

UR8 Long's European debut will happen next week at SCHWEISSEN SCHNEIDEN in Essen, Germany. UR partner Smooth Robotics will be showcasing UR8 Long in its booth and Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH will demonstrate UR8 Long in the Universal Robots booth in Hall 3 at Stand 3C18. There will also be an opportunity to see a special presentation of UR8 Long on Thursday 18 September at 11:30am on the Future Hub stage.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 100,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world's largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers.

Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.

