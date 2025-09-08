Disposable Medical Device Market worth US$144.85 billion by 2030 with 4.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Disposable Medical Device Market, valued at US$109.49 billion in 2024, stood at US$113.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$144.85 billion by the end of the period. The disposable medical device market's growth is fueled by healthcare, technological, and economic factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing global focus on infection prevention and control, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the risks associated with reusable medical equipment. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, is also contributing to the growing demand for frequent medical interventions, thereby increasing the use of single-use devices. The aging population worldwide also leads to higher surgical volumes and long-term care needs, further propelling the market.

By device type, the adoption of drug delivery devices is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiovascular conditions, which require regular and precise medication administration. Devices like disposable syringes, insulin pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, and transdermal patches offer convenience, safety, and ease of use, which makes them ideal for clinical and home-based care. Additionally, the rising demand for self-administration and minimally invasive treatments is also propelling the use of these devices, particularly among aging populations and patients in remote areas. Moreover, the risk of contamination and the need for strict hygiene protocols encourage the shift from reusable to single-use drug delivery systems. Technological advancements that enhance dosage accuracy, patient compliance, and user experience further support market growth, along with expanding vaccination programs and the increasing role of biologics and specialty drugs that require dedicated delivery mechanisms.

By application, the general surgery segment is experiencing significant growth in the disposable medical devices market due to the rising number of surgical procedures globally, driven by an aging population, increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and greater access to surgical care. Hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting disposable instruments, such as scalpels, forceps, staplers, and drapes, to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and improve patient safety. The shift toward minimally invasive and outpatient surgeries has also increased the demand for sterile, cost-effective, ready-to-use surgical kits and instruments. Additionally, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and advancements in disposable device technology further support expanding general surgery applications. The need for enhanced operating room efficiency and reduced sterilization burden is making disposable solutions an attractive choice, thereby driving consistent growth in this segment.

By geography, the growth of the disposable medical device market in Europe is driven by stringent infection control regulations, rising healthcare expenditure, and an aging population requiring frequent medical interventions. European countries have strong regulatory frameworks prioritizing patient safety and hygiene, encouraging the widespread adoption of single-use devices to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The increasing burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, is further boosting the demand for disposable diagnostic, surgical, and monitoring tools. Additionally, the region's focus on sustainability is prompting innovations in eco-friendly disposable materials, aligning product development with environmental goals. Growth is also supported by the expansion of outpatient and home-based care services, which rely heavily on convenient, sterile, and easy-to-use medical products. These factors drive the steady rise of the European disposable medical devices market.

Key players in the disposable medical device market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter. (US), BD (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Solventum (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), B Braun SE. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Merit Medical Systems. (US), Alcon Inc. (Switzerland), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), STERIS. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Coloplast (Denmark), Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. (US), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).

BD (US):

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is among the most influential global players in the disposable medical device market. With a broad portfolio spanning over a century, BD specializes in manufacturing high-quality, single-use devices critical to infection prevention, medication delivery, and patient monitoring. Its disposable product range includes syringes, needles, insulin delivery devices, IV catheters, blood collection systems, and surgical instruments. The company is particularly dominant in hypodermic syringes and safety-engineered devices, supporting hospitals, laboratories, and home care settings. BD's focus on infection control, patient safety, and regulatory compliance has made its products a standard across healthcare systems worldwide. BD maintains a leading edge in delivering reliable, sterile, and cost-effective disposables to developed and emerging markets through continued investment in automation, smart delivery systems, and global manufacturing capacity.

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. (US)

Cardinal Health is one of the leading players in the global disposable medical device market. It is known for its broad portfolio of single-use products that support hospitals, surgery centers, and home care providers. The company manufactures and distributes various disposable medical supplies, including surgical drapes, gowns, gloves, face masks, wound care dressings, incontinence products, and urological catheters. Its offerings also include procedure kits and trays that streamline surgical workflows. Cardinal Health's strong manufacturing footprint, global distribution capabilities, and deep integration with health systems make it a key supplier in developed and emerging markets. Additionally, the company emphasizes infection prevention and cost-efficiency, which has made its disposable crucial in operating rooms, ICUs, and outpatient settings.

MEDTRONIC (IRELAND)

Medtronic, primarily known for its implantable and advanced therapeutic devices, maintains a significant presence in the disposable medical device market, particularly through its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (formerly Covidien). The company manufactures a wide range of single-use surgical instruments, such as staplers, electrosurgical pencils, trocars, and suction, used in open and laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, Medtronic offers airway and respiratory disposables, including endotracheal tubes, filters, and ventilator circuits, which are widely used in ICUs and operating rooms. Its disposable product lines are positioned for infection prevention, operational efficiency, and support across general surgery, gynecology, urology, and ENT specialties.

