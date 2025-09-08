Anti Capital Adopts Time-Series Database QuestDB to Power Next-Generation Trading Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti Capital, a leading proprietary trading firm specializing in high-frequency trading and market-making, today announced its adoption of QuestDB, a high-performance, open-source time-series database purpose-built for capital markets, to underpin its next-generation trading data infrastructure.

QuestDB is deployed across Anti Capital's proprietary high-frequency trading systems, enabling a seamless setup that streams full-fidelity order book data, reconciles fills in real time, and delivers clean datasets directly to quantitative researchers.

Maxim Shen, CEO at Anti Capital, commented on the collaboration:

"QuestDB has been an excellent partner. From interoperability with the Rust ecosystem to intuitive SQL and Web Console analytics, our teams can now analyze data on demand, without the overhead of additional pipelines. This leads to quicker decision-making and greater confidence in our trading strategies. We're excited to continue building together."

By leveraging QuestDB's high-performance time-series database, Anti Capital strengthens its ability to operate at scale, combining speed, interoperability, and flexibility in data storage and analysis. These capabilities support Anti Capital's mission of providing deep liquidity across global markets.

Nicolas Hourcard, CEO of QuestDB, said:

"We're thrilled to partner with Anti Capital, a leading high-frequency proprietary trading firm offering institutional-grade market-making. Their systems demand low-latency, high-throughput performance, and resilience-and QuestDB was built precisely for these environments. By empowering both engineers and researchers with immediate access to streaming and historical data, we enable faster insights, cost-efficient operations, and better decision-making in the world's most competitive markets."

This collaboration highlights the growing role of QuestDB in powering critical infrastructure in traditional financial services and digital assets, reinforcing the importance of interoperability, resilience, performance, and openness-through open source, open formats, and open standards-in today's data-driven capital markets.

About QuestDB

QuestDB is the open-source time-series database for demanding workloads-from trading floors to mission control. It delivers ultra-low latency, high ingestion throughput, and a multi-tier storage engine. QuestDB is designed from the ground up to operate as close to the hardware as possible-eliminating ingestion bottlenecks and lowering overall hardware requirements. Native support for Parquet and SQL keeps data portable and AI-ready, with no vendor lock-in. Learn more at questdb.com .

About Anti Capital

Anti Capital is a proprietary trading firm specializing in high-frequency trading and market-making across global markets. With a focus on innovation, data-driven strategies, and deep liquidity provision, Anti Capital builds cutting-edge infrastructure that supports efficient and transparent trading. Learn more at anticapital.ai .

Media Contacts:

QuestDB - press@questdb.com

Anti Capital - media@anticapital.ai