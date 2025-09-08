Novatio Solutions Strengthens European Presence with New Office in Germany

MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatio Solutions, a niche consulting and implementation partner specializing in Supply Chain Transformation and AI, has officially expanded its global footprint with the opening of its new office in Germany. This represents a major step in Novatio's strategy to serve its growing European client base.

With a strong history of enabling organizations across Life Sciences, Healthcare, and other industries to accelerate compliance, digital transformation, and AI adoption, Novatio is well-positioned to support European enterprises as they modernize supply chains, embrace digital transformation, and leverage next-generation AI solutions.

"Opening our office in Germany is an important milestone for Novatio," said Upender Solanki, CEO of Novatio Solutions."Germany is a cornerstone for technology partnerships and enterprise transformation, and a leading hub for regulated industries and digital innovation - aligning perfectly with Novatio's expertise and focus. This expansion allows us to work even closer with our European clients, strengthen our collaboration with strategic partners, and deliver localized expertise to help organizations transform, comply, and innovate at speed and scale."

Joe Miles, Life Sciences Industry Leader at UiPath, a strategic partner for Novatio, added:"Novatio has consistently demonstrated deep domain expertise and execution excellence in life sciences and supply chain transformation. Their expansion into Germany creates new opportunities for European organizations to benefit from UiPath's automation platform, combined with Novatio's proven ability to drive compliance, efficiency, and innovation in highly regulated industries."

The German office will serve as a hub for delivery excellence, innovation, and collaboration with key technology partners, while also advancing Novatio's vision of building a strong, multi-regional consulting practice across the U.S., Europe, and India.

For more information about Novatio Solutions and its services, please visit www.novatiosolutions.com.

About Novatio Solutions

Novatio Solutions is a specialized consulting and implementation partner helping organizations transform supply chains, accelerate compliance, and unlock value through AI and automation. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Healthcare, and regulated industries, Novatio partners with leading technology providers to deliver end-to-end solutions across SAP, Intelligent Automation, and AI. Operating across the U.S., India, and Europe, Novatio is committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainable business outcomes for its global clients.

Get in Touch:

info@novatiosolutions.com

USA



Novatio Solutions LLC

6675 Westwood BLVD,

Suite 230

Orlando, FL 32821



Europe

Otto-Beck-Straße 21-25

68165 Mannheim,

Germany

