Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A0MXL7 | ISIN: BMG3922B1072 | Ticker-Symbol: 35G
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 12:26
39,200 Euro
+2,30 % +0,880
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 16:18 Uhr
144 Leser
Genpact Marks Next Phase as Advanced Technology Company with Global Rebrand

Brand essence, 'on it,' reflects Genpact's strength to transform at scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an advanced technology services and solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence, and last-mile expertise, today announced a global rebrand that reflects its recent strategic pivot. The global rebrand was celebrated by members of Genpact's leadership team ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, symbolizing a new chapter for the Company and its clients.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/genpact/9353951-en-genpact-marks-next-phase-advanced-technology-company-global-rebrand

"The move to agentic-driven solutions fundamentally reimagines how business gets done," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. "We've built something truly differentiated: a company where process intelligence and artificial intelligence work as one."

In late June, at the Company's 2025 Investor Day, Genpact unveiled GenpactNext-its updated growth model and strategic framework in support of its pivot to advanced technologies. Genpact is creating agentic AI solutions that orchestrate complex business processes autonomously. These solutions enable client operations to be faster and more responsive.

Today, the Company takes another step in this transformation with the launch of a new tagline - 'on it.'

"'On it' is the essence of who we are and what we do," said Caitlin Blewett, Chief Marketing Officer, Genpact. "Culture is Genpact's greatest competitive advantage - we don't merely respond to change, we bring it - creating exponential value for our clients and employees. In a world that moves fast, we move faster. Simply put, Genpact is?'on it.'"

To learn more about Genpact's transformation and view its rebrand in action, click here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexia Taxiarchos
Genpact Media Relations
+1-617-259-8172
alexia.taxiarchos@genpact.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/genpact-marks-next-phase-as-advanced-technology-company-with-global-rebrand-302549236.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
