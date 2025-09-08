Semiconductor Market for Robots worth $41.24 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market for robots is expected to grow from USD 11.23 billion in 2025 to USD 41.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The development of new applications for robots across healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and consumer sectors is driving the demand for highly specialized semiconductor solutions tailored to diverse tasks like precision surgery, autonomous navigation, and automated farming. Additionally, the rise of modular robotic platforms requiring scalable, programmable, and radiation-hardened chips will drive demand for advanced ICs, SoCs, and AI accelerators, enabling adaptability and compliance across varied environments. These factors are expanding the adoption of semiconductors in robotics.

Semiconductor Market for Robots Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 11.23 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 41.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Robot Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge LED wall limitations for outdoor scene simulation Key Market Opportunities Adoption of cloud-based virtual production workflows for remote collaborations Key Market Drivers Expanding use of large-scale LED volumes for in-camera VFX



The connectivity ICs segment is projected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Connectivity ICs (Integrated Circuits) are specialized semiconductor components that enable wired or wireless communication between various subsystems within a robot, and between robots and external networks or control systems. These ICs integrate protocols such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, CAN, Ethernet, and increasingly, 5G and UWB (Ultra-Wideband), to allow seamless data transmission and communication. In robotic applications, connectivity ICs are vital for real-time data exchange, remote monitoring, cloud integration, multi-robot coordination, and interaction with IoT environments. The demand for connectivity ICs in robotics is being driven by the rapid evolution of autonomous systems and Industry 4.0 adoption. As robots are increasingly deployed in smart factories, warehouses, healthcare facilities, and urban environments, the need for fast, reliable, and secure communication grows exponentially. Connectivity ICs are enabling features like collaborative robotics (cobots), real-time diagnostics, fleet coordination, and integration with cloud-based AI services. Emerging technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E are further enhancing the capabilities of robots by offering ultra-low latency and high data throughput, which are essential for tasks involving vision processing, remote control, and swarm intelligence. The convergence of AI, IoT, and robotics is making connectivity ICs a foundational element in the design of next-generation intelligent robotic systems.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the semiconductor market for robots due to rising automation, miniaturization, and the increasing integration of robotics in electronic manufacturing. As devices like smartphones, wearables, and IoT systems become smaller and more complex, robotics is essential for ultra-precise assembly, testing, and inspection. These tasks require advanced semiconductors, including efficient processors, sensors, and control units, that enable real-time precision, high-speed data processing, and low-power consumption. Moreover, trends in consumer electronics, such as compact circuit boards and faster processors, directly enhance robotic applications by delivering greater performance and reliability at lower costs. Additionally, leading players are fueling growth with robotics-focused strategies. For instance, Samsung's robotics ecosystem and NVIDIA's innovations in "physical AI" platforms are driving demand for semiconductors in humanoid and consumer robots. NVIDIA's Isaac GR00T N1, coupled with AI-based training tools, exemplifies how advancements in AI, memory, sensors, and logic chips are making robots smarter and more adaptable. With robots increasingly deployed in electronics assembly and quality control, the demand for high-performance semiconductors in the consumer electronics sector is high.

North America accounts for the second-largest share of the semiconductor market for robots.

North America holds a pivotal position in the semiconductor industry for robots due to its advanced and diverse robotics ecosystem. The region is home to a broad spectrum of robot manufacturers ranging from industrial robotics leaders like Rockwell Automation and Teradyne (Universal Robots) to emerging service robot innovators such as Boston Dynamics, Knightscope, and Starship Technologies. The region also has the presence of industrial robot providers such as OMRON ADEPT (US), ST Robotics (US), and Precise Automation (US). These companies cater to high-demand segments like warehousing, last-mile delivery, defense, and healthcare, creating strong and growing demand for specialized semiconductor components like AI accelerators, image and LiDAR sensors, IMUs, and connectivity ICs. The growing adoption of automation across North America is driving strong momentum in the robotics sector, directly influencing the semiconductor market in robotic applications. In the third quarter of 2024, robot sales in the region rose by 8.8% year-over-year, with companies purchasing 7,329 robots valued at USD 475 million, according to the Association for Advancing Automation. This surge underscores a rising need for advanced chips that power AI processing, motion control, sensing, and real-time decision-making in robots, reinforcing semiconductors as a foundational enabler of North America's robotics expansion.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the semiconductor companies for robots are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Hesai Group (China), and Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), among others.

