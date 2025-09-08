Data Center Construction Market Size to Reach USD 66.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at 10.8% CAGR | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Data Center Construction?

The global market for Data Center Construction was valued at USD 32830 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 66640 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the data center construction market?

The data center construction market is becoming a critical enabler of digital infrastructure globally.

Growth is driven by enterprise digital transformation, cloud expansion, and data-intensive applications.

There is increasing demand for both hyperscale and edge data centers.

Collaboration among IT, real estate, energy, and telecom sectors is shaping future-ready facilities.

Innovations in modular building, green design, and resilient infrastructure are improving construction timelines and performance.

The market emphasizes robust, scalable, and secure physical infrastructure as data plays a central role in economic activity and governance.

The sector continuously adapts to technological, regulatory, and environmental changes, forming the foundation of the digital economy.

Source from Valuates Reports:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET

Mechanical construction is pivotal in shaping the data center construction market as it ensures critical systems such as cooling, ventilation, and fire suppression are installed with optimal efficiency and reliability. The demand for precision air conditioning and thermal management has significantly increased due to the growing density of data equipment. This requires tailored HVAC installations, advanced containment solutions, and hot-aisle or cold-aisle design integration. Additionally, mechanical construction supports modular configurations that help with quick scalability and maintenance. The inclusion of seismic bracing and smoke control systems has also become more prominent, especially in disaster-prone areas. Mechanical contractors now often collaborate closely with IT and electrical teams to ensure system compatibility. This integrated approach is shaping construction standards and long-term operational resilience.

Electrical construction forms the backbone of data center reliability and uptime, driving the market through demand for uninterrupted power supply and efficient energy management. Key components include switchgear, power distribution units, UPS systems, and backup generators, all of which require precise installation and synchronization. Increasing power densities and sustainability concerns have shifted focus toward energy-efficient cabling, high-voltage equipment, and intelligent power monitoring systems. Moreover, redundancy planning such as N+1 or 2N architectures requires specialized electrical configurations, pushing firms to adopt robust power delivery infrastructure. The integration of renewable energy inputs and on-site energy storage is also influencing electrical layout decisions. This segment's critical role in minimizing downtime makes it a core enabler in large-scale data center projects globally.

Telecommunications infrastructure plays a critical role in the construction of data centers by enabling high-speed data transmission and seamless connectivity. As cloud computing, edge deployments, and hyperscale models evolve, IT and telecom frameworks must support increasing network demand. The installation of fiber-optic cabling, network racks, and structured wiring is meticulously planned during construction, with considerations for latency, scalability, and physical security. Service providers require dedicated pathways for cross-connects, meet-me rooms, and remote monitoring. Moreover, telecom standards dictate routing pathways, airflow management, and electromagnetic interference controls. This segment has also embraced modular pod systems that align with growing 5G and IoT infrastructure. These telecom-specific demands continue to reshape data center blueprints and construction best practices.

The rapid shift toward cloud computing across enterprises is significantly influencing the growth of data center construction. As more organizations transition workloads to the cloud, there is a surge in demand for new data centers that can host hyperscale and multi-tenant environments. This trend calls for flexible infrastructure that can accommodate varying storage, compute, and bandwidth requirements. Cloud providers are investing in custom-built facilities with modular layouts, efficient power and cooling, and advanced network integration. The need for regional cloud zones also drives the proliferation of new data centers across secondary cities. As data localization policies gain traction, construction firms are tasked with building facilities that meet specific jurisdictional and compliance standards. Cloud-driven architecture demands are now at the heart of modern construction initiatives.

The increasing preference for colocation and edge computing services is shaping the construction design and geographic distribution of data centers. Colocation models demand shared yet secure infrastructure, requiring robust partitioning, monitoring, and access control systems. This influences the selection of materials, room layouts, and security provisions during construction. Edge computing, on the other hand, drives the need for compact, decentralized facilities closer to end-users. These sites require rapid deployment and modular design, often with prefabricated units. Construction firms must ensure that these smaller setups can maintain cooling, power, and connectivity standards equivalent to larger counterparts. The dual demand for scalability in colocation and latency reduction in edge sites collectively drives innovation in space utilization and construction strategy.

Growing environmental concerns and corporate sustainability goals have heightened the focus on energy-efficient data center construction. This has led to adoption of green building certifications and stringent efficiency codes. Builders are incorporating energy-efficient HVAC systems, lighting, and insulation methods that reduce overall energy consumption. The deployment of economizers, liquid cooling systems, and chilled water loops is now increasingly common. Additionally, site orientation, airflow design, and building envelope materials are optimized to manage heat gain and minimize energy wastage. Construction projects are often aligned with renewable energy goals, incorporating solar or wind integration where feasible. These environmental mandates influence material selection, design timelines, and overall construction methodology, making sustainability a driving force in the market.

What are the major product types in the data center construction industry?

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

What are the main applications of the data center construction market?

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Who are the key players in the data center construction market?

Aecom

Turner Construction

DPR Construction

Whiting-Turner Contracting

Holder Construction

Fortis Construction

HITT Contracting

STO Building Group (formerly Structure Tone)

JE Dunn Construction

Hensel Phelps

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Clune Construction

Gilbane

Balfour Beatty US

Mortenson Construction

Which region dominates the data center construction market?

Whiting-Turner Contracting, Turner Construction, Holder Construction, DPR Construction, Fortis Construction, HITT Contracting, STO Building Group (formerly Structure Tone), JE Dunn Construction, Hensel Phelps, and AECOM are the top 10 players in the global Data Center Construction market.

These top 10 companies account for approximately 45% of the global market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, holding about 40% of the market share.

North America follows with a market share of about 35%.

The rapid growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by increased digital adoption, rising internet penetration, and investments in smart cities.

