More than 300 leaders will gather in Munich to discuss how pricing transformation and AI-powered Agents can protect earnings amid economic uncertainty

Following record momentum from the launch of Agents, Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software, today announced its highly anticipated 2025 Accelerate conference will take place September 17-19 in Munich, Germany. The event will bring together commercial and pricing leaders to learn from the innovative people and companies harnessing smarter pricing and agentic AI to protect earnings and build resilience in an increasingly unpredictable economy.

As businesses face mounting pressure from inflation, supply chain disruptions, and rapidly changing consumer behavior, the ability to make intelligent, data-driven pricing decisions has become essential for survival and growth. Accelerate 2025 will spotlight how global leaders use pricing transformation and AI-powered solutions to protect top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability, while showcasing the innovative Pricefx solutions powering these results.

Customer Voices Take Center Stage

This year's conference will feature a huge line-up of experts from industries that range from automotive and building products manufacturing, to chemicals, information management and tech. Speakers from Bridgestone, Calumet, Ford, Milliken, Mohawk, Iron Mountain, Watsco and others will take the stage to share real-world experiences and lessons-learned implementing innovative and AI-driven pricing strategies.

Accelerate 2025 will offer more than a dozen sessions designed to deliver immediate, actionable insights, including:

Voices from the Front Lines Industry expert and customer-led sessions where pricing transformation pioneers share their journeys, challenges overcome, and measurable results achieved.

Putting Strategy into Practice Hands-on workshops where attendees will explore how to build and use Pricefx Agents, developing skills they can implement immediately upon returning to their organizations.

Peer Exchange Sessions Collaborative forums enabling attendees to connect with industry peers, share best practices, and build lasting professional networks.

Deep Dive Breakouts Intensive sessions featuring customer-led stories and technical deep dives into advanced pricing strategies and AI implementation.

The sessions will cover practical, market-relevant topics, including how to:

Use AI and data to make rapid decisions that directly impact margins

Navigate complex pricing projects in volatile global markets

Build resilient pricing operations that withstand economic pressure

Overcome organizational hurdles that derail innovation and the financial outcomes businesses urgently need

With many companies operating on razor-thin margins, the ability to optimize pricing strategies through AI Agents has become a competitive necessity rather than a luxury. Accelerate 2025 aims to give businesses the insights and solutions needed to directly address the economic challenges faced today.

"Every business knows they need AI and innovative tech to weather the current economic storm, but too many are burned by deployments that drag on and deliver little," said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Pricefx. "At Accelerate 2025, we're showcasing the leaders proving it can be different. Companies like Ford and Watsco will show the market that smarter, AI-powered pricing decisions drive real financial outcomes."

Beyond Agents and AI: Building End-to-End Pricing Maturity

While AI-powered Agents will be a central event theme, Accelerate 2025 also explores the full journey to pricing maturity, including how to:

Build data readiness across SAP, Salesforce, and legacy systems

De-risk implementations and accelerate time to value

Drive lasting user adoption through modular rollouts and enablement

Strengthen pricing teams and culture to make pricing a sustained growth lever

The event will also feature industry evangelists and experts from partner organizations, including SAP, PwC, Lavendel, PPS and more.

With hands-on workshops, customer-led panels, and peer exchanges, attendees will leave with the strategic insights and actionable playbooks needed to thrive in an uncertain economic environment. The Munich venue provides an ideal setting for focused learning and networking among pricing and commercial leaders from around the globe.

For registration information, visit https://www.pricefx.com/accelerate-2025-registration.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software. Its end-to-end platform is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and simple to use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing more than a decade ago, Pricefx has delivered the industry's fastest time-to-value activating in under six months and an average first-year ROI of 7,000%. Pricefx supports large B2B enterprises in manufacturing, distribution, process industries, and other sectors, helping them solve complex pricing challenges with proven, productized solutions. With a business model grounded in fairness and a track record of customer loyalty, Pricefx consistently earns top marks on independent review platforms. Learn more at www.pricefx.com.

