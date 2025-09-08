John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: Navigating the New Supply Chain Landscape - Insights From Leading Experts

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, invites supply chain professionals to the interactive webinar, Navigating the New Supply Chain Landscape: Insights from Leading Experts, scheduled for September 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. This dynamic 30-minute panel discussion will bring together supply chain thought leaders to share insights into the evolving challenges, opportunities, processes, and technologies shaping the future of supply chains.

As businesses continue to navigate economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts, and rapid technological advances, supply chain teams are expected to play a more strategic role than ever before. This webinar will provide practical insights into how organizations can adapt and thrive in today's complex landscape.

The discussion will feature a panel of distinguished experts, representing different perspectives across the supply chain ecosystem. Diana Stapleton, Vice President of Supply Chain at Simple Mills, brings first-hand experience in navigating operational challenges at a fast-growing food brand. Sofia Rivas Herrera, Chief Executive Officer of Supply Chain Now En Español, offers a global and media-driven perspective, amplifying supply chain stories across international markets. Representing John Galt Solutions Ruth Abbott, Senior Business Consultant, and Justin Siefert, Chief Marketing Officer, bring insights from their work helping organizations harness advanced supply chain planning and drive tangible value from technology adoption.

During the webinar, panelists will tackle some of the most pressing questions facing supply chain leaders today, including:

The State of Supply Chain Today - What are the most urgent hurdles and how can businesses uncover new opportunities for innovation and growth?

Demystifying AI - What practical applications of artificial intelligence are delivering measurable results, and how can leaders move beyond the hype?

The Evolving Role of Supply Chain - How are supply chain functions shifting from cost centers to strategic drivers of business value?

Technology Adoption - What practical steps ensure teams effectively embrace technology, follow processes, and collaborate for superior outcomes?

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

