Regions Bank: Creating Entrepreneurship Opportunities

This immersive program introduces high schoolers to small-business ownership. Learn how a Regions leader helped propel its launch and coaches its students.

By Kim Borges

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / "This was not the plan. But it's way better than I ever thought."

Melanie Brown said this to herself before she began saying it to her students.

Eight years ago, Brown bumped into a nonprofit board member she'd worked with in a prior role. He mentioned a newly established high school entrepreneurship program and encouraged her to apply to lead it.

Her response? "No, thank you."

When Brown bumped into him again just weeks later after not seeing him for years, she reconsidered.

"Our families were out to dinner at the same restaurant, and I felt like it was a sign," she said. "I didn't know what it was all about, but I decided I would lean into it and apply. As a visual learner, I needed to go and observe a class where the program originated."

It took Brown 90 minutes to see what it was all about. Her response this time?

"Oh my gosh, I am in love with this program."

From the beginning, this was something we believed would really benefit students.

Bart Rose, Commercial Banking relationship manager and Central Illinois market executive with Regions Bank

The realization launched Brown's venture as the facilitator of Central Illinois CEO, serving juniors and seniors across three counties. Bart Rose, Commercial Banking relationship manager and Central Illinois market executive with Regions Bank, is a co-founding board member of the organization's Central Illinois chapter based in Decatur. Regions has been a sponsor since day one.

"From the beginning, this was something we believed would really benefit students," said Rose. "If we could have them talk with local business owners, we thought maybe we could get kids to come back after college."

But before that, Brown helps each cohort of juniors and seniors uncover entrepreneurship's ins and outs by:

Visiting 35 business owners at their companies.

Gaining insights from 20-plus speaker panels.

Participating in monthly Mentor Days.

It all happens before the first bell rings. Students set up the room, host their presenters, put everything back and head to school by 9:00 a.m.

Impressive - and we haven't even gotten to the "wow" yet.

"Our students are evaluated every day," said Brown. "We have them do a self-assessment at the end of each week, asking, 'Did you show up and dress professionally? Did you engage with our speakers? Did you produce the 'wow,' as we call it?'"

The students do more than talk with business owners during the school year. They become them - three times.

Their initial venture begins with students securing funding for start-up costs to help launch their group business.

"They have four weeks to figure it all out," said Brown. "I give them the project and step back. They ask me questions. My go-to is, 'What do you think?' We kind of want it to be messy. I want them to learn it's OK to get it wrong."

Once the initial venture is completed, the class works together on another business concept developing a product, service or event idea and creating their business plan.

"We have them pitch it to our CEO board," said Brown. "Then, they execute the entire business plan."

This past semester, that plan was a black-tie auction featuring local artists. Every two weeks, students reworked the numbers and shared their progress.

In January, 200 guests attended "Melodies and Masterpieces," which raised $30,000.

"It was a moment where we almost all cried," said Brown. "They saw this vision and made it happen."

With net gains of increased self-confidence and assets to reinvest in themselves, students next identified their own product, service or event to pitch to a judging panel in May.

"I tell them, 'Find something you're going to date for five months,'" said Brown. "You can't quit it, and that's entrepreneurship."

Beef jerky, cologne, lawncare businesses, car detailing services - each entrepreneur receives a grant to help fund their idea. Earning them involves requesting a loan from finance veterans like Rose on Banker Days.

"Bart has been very involved every year," said Brown. "He does a really good job of listening and giving good feedback. He breaks down financial plans in a way the students can easily understand."

"The questions students ask are well thought out," added Rose. "They're not afraid to ask and they do it in a very professional way."

They call on that professionalism again speaking to 200 high school classmates to help recruit the next Central Illinois CEO cohort.

"It means so much more hearing it from their peers," explained Brown. "They're honest in sharing you have to get up at 6 a.m., but it's worth it. They say, 'Here's what you're going to get out of it.'"

Those returns include more than learning the value of making eye contact, giving a solid handshake and writing thank you notes.

It's my calling to help people become the best versions of themselves.

Melanie Brown, Central Illinois CEO Facilitator

"It's my calling to help people become the best versions of themselves," said Brown. "I tell our students, 'I'm not here to pick you apart, I'm here to set you apart. Once they know we believe in them, they begin to believe in themselves."

Rose sees that transformation occur every year.

"When you initially meet the students, they're nervous; their communications skills are still a bit raw," he said. "By May, I'm blown away by the difference in their comfort levels. They're placing themselves miles ahead by participating in this program."

Rose is grateful to Brown for producing Central Illinois CEO's "wow" every day.

Melanie has taken this program to heights I don't know we thought possible in its early days.

Bart Rose, Commercial Banking leader and Central Illinois market executive with Regions Bank

"Melanie has taken this program to heights I don't know we thought possible in its early days," he said. "The businesses she's been able to introduce the students to and the connections she's made in the community - I don't know what we'd do without her."

And Brown has no plans to depart the role way better than she ever thought.

"It's very rewarding and a lot of fun," she said. "I get to work with amazing people like Bart. I love what I do, and I love what this program is."



