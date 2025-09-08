Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainable Brands Unveils Program for SB'25 San Diego - Helping Brands Adapt & Accelerate Toward a More Resilient Future

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Join a global community of purpose-driven industry leaders that are meeting today's challenges with bold vision and collaboration. Exchange ideas and explore solutions that will help your brand lead in today's evolving marketplace - delivering value for business, society, and the planet.

Sustainable Brands (SB) has officially launched the full program for SB'25 San Diego, taking place October 13-16, 2025 at the Town & Country Resort.

In a time of global uncertainty, SB'25 will convene brands that continue to lead with purpose. This year's theme - Adapt and Accelerate - calls on leaders to turn disruption into innovation and challenges into progress to drive good growth that benefits business, people, and the planet. From marketing to drive consumer behavior change to advancements in materials science and demonstrating ROI and impact, the conference program offers actionable insights to build clarity, credibility, and cross-functional momentum around sustainable business transformation.

Register before Sept. 14 for the last chance to save and be part of the community that's still doing the work - together.

Program Highlights Include:

  • Trevor Shah, Head of Sustainability, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, sharing the company's innovative focus on product performance to deliver sustainability impact

  • Daniel Aronson, Founder and CEO, Valutus, leading an in-depth workshop on the ROI of sustainability to include coaching from renowned experts in governance and sustainability performance metrics

  • James Reeves, Director of Sustainability Strategy, and Brian Bautsch, Director of North American Safety Strategy, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., outlining a dynamic cross-functional internal engagement initiative to embed sustainability and safety into the rhythm of daily work throughout offices and manufacturing plants.

  • Yuki Kabe, Technical Advisory Specialist and Maureen Malia, Circular Economy, Sustainability, and Advocacy Manager, Braskem exploring how bio-based resins are helping shift industries away from fossil-based materials

SB'25 is designed to create space for peer-to-peer exchange. The program includes curated experiences like Birds of a Feather dinners, Campfire Conversations, and sunrise sessions that foster honest dialogue backed by data, leadership, and collective insight.

For more information, visit the SB'25 Program Page. Discounts are available for groups of 3+, SMBs, NGOs, and educational institutions.

Sponsorship, Exhibit, and Partnership opportunities are also available for those looking to sharing their solutions with leading brands. For more information about sponsoring SB'25 San Diego, email inquiries to engage@sustainablebrands.com or visit the event website. For general press inquiries and credential requests, please visit our Media Center

About Sustainable Brands Sustainable Brands®, a female-founded Public Benefit Corporation, is the premier global community of brand innovators who are reshaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today's business and brand leaders to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to the future we want for all people for all time. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversations, a robust e-learning library and internationally known conferences and regional events, along with peer-to-peer membership groups, unique market intelligence, tools and services all facilitate community education and transformative action throughout the year.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sustainable-brands-unveils-program-for-sb25-san-diego-helping-br-1070035

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.