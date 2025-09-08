Sustainable Brands Unveils Program for SB'25 San Diego - Helping Brands Adapt & Accelerate Toward a More Resilient Future

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Join a global community of purpose-driven industry leaders that are meeting today's challenges with bold vision and collaboration. Exchange ideas and explore solutions that will help your brand lead in today's evolving marketplace - delivering value for business, society, and the planet.

Sustainable Brands (SB) has officially launched the full program for SB'25 San Diego, taking place October 13-16, 2025 at the Town & Country Resort.

In a time of global uncertainty, SB'25 will convene brands that continue to lead with purpose. This year's theme - Adapt and Accelerate - calls on leaders to turn disruption into innovation and challenges into progress to drive good growth that benefits business, people, and the planet. From marketing to drive consumer behavior change to advancements in materials science and demonstrating ROI and impact, the conference program offers actionable insights to build clarity, credibility, and cross-functional momentum around sustainable business transformation.

Program Highlights Include :

Trevor Shah, Head of Sustainability, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, sharing the company's innovative focus on product performance to deliver sustainability impact

Daniel Aronson, Founder and CEO, Valutus, leading an in-depth workshop on the ROI of sustainability to include coaching from renowned experts in governance and sustainability performance metrics

James Reeves, Director of Sustainability Strategy, and Brian Bautsch, Director of North American Safety Strategy, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., outlining a dynamic cross-functional internal engagement initiative to embed sustainability and safety into the rhythm of daily work throughout offices and manufacturing plants.

Yuki Kabe, Technical Advisory Specialist and Maureen Malia, Circular Economy, Sustainability, and Advocacy Manager, Braskem exploring how bio-based resins are helping shift industries away from fossil-based materials

SB'25 is designed to create space for peer-to-peer exchange. The program includes curated experiences like Birds of a Feather dinners, Campfire Conversations, and sunrise sessions that foster honest dialogue backed by data, leadership, and collective insight.

For more information, visit the SB'25 Program Page.

Sponsorship, Exhibit, and Partnership opportunities are also available for those looking to sharing their solutions with leading brands. For more information about sponsoring SB'25 San Diego, email inquiries to engage@sustainablebrands.com or visit the event website. For general press inquiries and credential requests, please visit our Media Center

About Sustainable Brands Sustainable Brands®, a female-founded Public Benefit Corporation, is the premier global community of brand innovators who are reshaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today's business and brand leaders to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to the future we want for all people for all time. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversations, a robust e-learning library and internationally known conferences and regional events, along with peer-to-peer membership groups, unique market intelligence, tools and services all facilitate community education and transformative action throughout the year.

