Desert Oasis Healthcare's Dr. Brian Hodgkins to Share Expertise at California Society of Health-System Pharmacists Seminar 2025

Sharing Over 30 Years of Pharmacy Leadership, Dr. Hodgkins Represents DOHC at CSHP Seminar

CHULA VISTA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that Dr. Brian Hodgkins, Pharm.D., CPEL, FCSHP, FASHP, will represent the organization as a featured speaker at the California Society of Health-System Pharmacists (CSHP) Seminar 2025 in Chula Vista.

On Friday, October 31, 2025, from 3:45-5:15 PM, Dr. Hodgkins will join respected colleagues Dr. Daniel Kudo, Pharm.D., and Dr. Kenneth Schell, Pharm.D., for a session titled Exploring the Possibilities: Together in Sync. The panel will highlight more than 120 years of combined pharmacy leadership experience, offering valuable insights for pharmacists, nurses, students, and technicians on navigating careers with purpose and resilience.

Dr. Hodgkins has long been recognized as a leader in advancing pharmacy practice and mentoring future healthcare professionals. His contribution to the seminar will center on preparing for career opportunities, cultivating strong professional relationships, and meeting challenges with confidence. With his decades of service and innovative leadership at DOHC, Dr. Hodgkins' perspective will underscore the importance of building careers not by chance, but with intention and passion.

"At Desert Oasis Healthcare, we believe in developing leaders at every level of the organization. Sharing my experiences at CSHP is an extension of that mission, helping the next generation of pharmacists and healthcare professionals shape careers that truly make a difference," said Hodkins.

Event Details:

Session Title: Exploring the Possibilities: Together in Sync

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 2025 | 3:45 - 5:15 PM

Location: Gaylord Pacific Resort, Chula Vista

Register: https://www.cshp.org/page/Seminar2025

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

