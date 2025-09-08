Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desert Oasis Healthcare's Dr. Brian Hodgkins to Share Expertise at California Society of Health-System Pharmacists Seminar 2025

Sharing Over 30 Years of Pharmacy Leadership, Dr. Hodgkins Represents DOHC at CSHP Seminar

CHULA VISTA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that Dr. Brian Hodgkins, Pharm.D., CPEL, FCSHP, FASHP, will represent the organization as a featured speaker at the California Society of Health-System Pharmacists (CSHP) Seminar 2025 in Chula Vista.

On Friday, October 31, 2025, from 3:45-5:15 PM, Dr. Hodgkins will join respected colleagues Dr. Daniel Kudo, Pharm.D., and Dr. Kenneth Schell, Pharm.D., for a session titled Exploring the Possibilities: Together in Sync. The panel will highlight more than 120 years of combined pharmacy leadership experience, offering valuable insights for pharmacists, nurses, students, and technicians on navigating careers with purpose and resilience.

Dr. Hodgkins has long been recognized as a leader in advancing pharmacy practice and mentoring future healthcare professionals. His contribution to the seminar will center on preparing for career opportunities, cultivating strong professional relationships, and meeting challenges with confidence. With his decades of service and innovative leadership at DOHC, Dr. Hodgkins' perspective will underscore the importance of building careers not by chance, but with intention and passion.

"At Desert Oasis Healthcare, we believe in developing leaders at every level of the organization. Sharing my experiences at CSHP is an extension of that mission, helping the next generation of pharmacists and healthcare professionals shape careers that truly make a difference," said Hodkins.

Event Details:

  • Session Title: Exploring the Possibilities: Together in Sync

  • Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 2025 | 3:45 - 5:15 PM

  • Location: Gaylord Pacific Resort, Chula Vista

  • Register: https://www.cshp.org/page/Seminar2025

About Desert Oasis Healthcare
Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:
Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Desert Oasis Healthcare
rob.banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcares-dr.-brian-hodgkins-to-share-expertise-at-cal-1069731

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.