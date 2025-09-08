MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Sparkling Official Video "Just Enough"

Track & Video Out Ahead of Debut Full-Band Album Canopy, Due Oct. 24th

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Renowned alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to create a sparkling video for their groove track "Just Enough", ahead of their highly anticipated full-length studio album Canopy, due October 24th (a debut full-band release for Rachael Sage & The Sequins, via MPress Records). Filmed in a shimmering DIY disco - adorned with Sage's original paintings - that hearkens back to the heyday of '80s downtown New York City, the colorful video, directed by Michael Flanagan, is an irresistible invitation to join an inclusive dance party and celebrate finding joy in acceptance of self and others.

Watch/Listen to "Just Enough" HERE

Stream/download "Just Enough" HERE

Pre-Order Canopy HERE

The sweetly soulful "Just Enough" captures the Americana-Pop band at the peak of their musical powers, peddling positive vibes with a neo-folk flair. With instrumentation reminiscent of Van Morrison's golden-era groove and harmonies hearkening to '60s girl groups, the upbeat jam channels youthful exuberance with wah guitars, horns, Hammond organ, handclaps and a nostalgic spirit. There's a vintage warmth to its sound with Sage's lyrics - honest and irrepressibly optimistic - that strike deep in a world that often demands too much. It's a reminder that who we are is already more than enough.

Rachael discusses the video, saying: "Pride in July, Pride in September - it's never too late! I wanted to hearken back to several retro-eras: the '70s, style-wise but also the '80s and '90s on NYC's Lower East Side, where small dive bars were embracing wildly eclectic indie artists every night of the week. It was a mixture of Patricia Field-esque club-wear and expressiveness, along with a certain amount of camp - at Meow Mix they played Jane Fonda workout videos on the TV screens. I hope this video captures the timeless, colorful and celebratory spirit of Downtown NYC, which essentially raised me into the artist I am today."

Produced by Rachael Sage with Grammy® nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, the track features Sage on vocals, piano, and percussion, accompanied by her longtime band The Sequins: Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on violin, Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner) on background vocals, and Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) on drums. Other contributors include Rob Curto (The Klezmatics) on Hammond B3 organ, Russ Johnson (Bill Frisell) on trumpet, Katie Marie (Paula Cole) on additional percussion, Mikhail Pivovarov on bass, and James Mastro (Patti Smith) on lead electric guitar.

Following on the heels of her two latest releases - 2023's critically acclaimed The Other Side and 2024's Another Side - Rachael Sage & The Sequins' forthcoming full-length album Canopy continues her ongoing journey of storytelling, reinvention, and emotional connection. Sage offers listeners yet another beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places. Equal parts reflective, mournful and optimistic, Canopy promises to be one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet. The album will be released digitally worldwide on October 24. A special limited-edition 40-panel hardcover book CD package - featuring Sage's original artwork - as well as an orange colored vinyl edition, will be released on November 14th and is available for preorder now via MPress Records.

ABOUT RACHAEL SAGE:

Since founding her own label MPress Records, NYC-based folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums. She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins - with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless." In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. Sage is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet. A self-described "cancer thriver," she is a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including Foundation For Women's Cancer, WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee/Alight, and National Network For Youth (NN4Y).

Currently on the North American leg of her summer Joy = Resistance Tour with singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and Righteous Babe Records artist Kristen Ford, Sage has been bringing her incomparable live show and the inclusive musical message of her upcoming album Canopy to major cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle.

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US and UK tour dates)

Sept 12 ACQC Garden Party Gala - Queens, NY Sept 25 Rhythms Coffee - Olympia, WA * Sept 26 MQ Lounge @ The Triple Door - Seattle, WA* Sept 27 Al's Den - Portland, OR * Sept 29 Art House - Eugene, OR * Oct 4 The Clark Cabaret - San Diego, CA ** Oct 5 Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA ** Oct 8 The Lost Church - San Francisco, CA ** Oct 11 Fanwood Performance Series - Fanwood, NJ # Oct 16 04 Center - Austin, TX ^ Oct 17 Mucky Duck - Houston, TX ^ Oct 19 Colony Woodstock - Woodstock, NY + Oct 23 The Cutting Room - New York, NY Oct 24 Towne Crier - Beacon, NY Oct 28 Union Chapel - London, UK % Oct 29 Worcester Cathedral - Worcester, UK ++ Oct 30 Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, UK % Oct 31 Derby Cathedral - Derby, UK ++ Nov 13 City Winery - Boston, MA ##

with:

* Kristen Ford

** Kristen Ford, Tom Goss

# Danni Nicholl

^ Willy Porter

+ Annalyse & Ryan, Ginger Wynn

% supporting Toyah

++ supporting Rebecca Ferguson

## Hannah Judson

Suggested Post

Rachael Sage & The Sequins have released a brand-new sparkling music video for "Just Enough." The video captures the inclusive, timeless, colorful, and celebratory spirit of Downtown NYC circa the '80s. Watch now: https://youtu.be/rH-tHGA59Ag

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

US : Jill Richmond-Johnson, MPress Records | jillr@mpressrecords.com

James Steers, Press Here | james@pressherepublicity.com

UK : Cat Hockley, Fifth Element PR | cat@fifthelement.biz

Contact Information

SOURCE: MPress Records

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rachael-sage-and-the-sequins-release-sparkling-official-video-%22jus-1070060