Today, September 8, 2025, CoinShares International Limited disclosed a proposal to change listing venue to a public stock market or other exchange in the US through a joint merger plan with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp and Odysseus Holdings Limited.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. The rule also applies in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in CoinShares International Limited (CS, ISIN-code JE00BLD8Y945, order book ID 219191) shall be given observation status.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.