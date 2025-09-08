Today, September 8, 2025, Northbaze Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (NBZ, ISIN code SE0003204908, order book ID 75344) and the equity rights (NBZ TO4, ISIN code SE0023469424, order book ID 384347) in Northbaze Group AB shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.