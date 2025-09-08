Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Tbilisi's Business and Technology University (BTU) has created an artificial intelligence system that analyzes voice patterns to identify psychological traits. The technology merges psychology, AI, and psycho-acoustic analytics to reveal the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral dimensions of individuals with notable precision.





Unlike psychological assessments that rely on questionnaires or subjective interpretation, BTU's innovation examines the nuances of human speech, including tone, rhythm, resonance, tempo, pause, and emotional fluctuations, to construct a detailed psychological profile. The output, known as a psycho-code, serves as an index that maps how a person thinks, feels, and reacts, revealing personality dimensions that were previously difficult to measure.

The breakthrough was made possible by merging advanced AI algorithms with psycho-acoustic research. During its initial phase, researchers analyzed 500 voice recordings, confirming the system's effectiveness. The ongoing second phase involves 1,200 participants, broadening the dataset and supporting comparative studies.

Early findings have already been published in leading European scientific repositories, underscoring the technology's scientific significance. The system was developed on BTUAI's platform, which brings together expertise from psychology, artificial intelligence, and technology specialists.

This initiative reflects BTU's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of its research agenda. The psycho-code offers a new perspective on understanding human consciousness. Just as DNA carries biological information, the psycho-code provides a "wave code" of psychological processes. This allows specialists to interpret behavior, motivations, and potential for growth. This approach not only advances academic research but also opens doors to practical applications across mental health, education, and personal development.

By turning voice signals into measurable data, BTU's system advances both cognitive science and artificial intelligence. Researchers emphasize that the technology is designed to complement, not replace, the work of psychologists. By effectively "hacking" the human mind through voice, the system opens possibilities for both scientific research and practical applications, transforming how people understand themselves.

Business and Technology University (BTU), based in Tbilisi, Georgia, is a leading higher education institution dedicated to innovation at the intersection of business, science, and technology. The university advances research and practical applications in fields such as artificial intelligence, psychology, and digital transformation, preparing students and professionals to shape the future of technology and society. Learn more at www.btu.edu.ge.

