Inspired AI, a Singapore-based technology company founded in 2023, today announced remarkable growth for its flagship product, TalkMe AI, an "AI-native" language learning application. The company reported over 1000% year-over-year growth in both user base and ARR, with revenue doubling in the past three months, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing players in the multilingual learning sector.





TalkMe's market value was validated in November 2024, when it raised $3.5 million in angel funding from investors including Seas Capital, Jinqiu Capital, and GSR Ventures.

AI-Native Advantage

TalkMe is designed from the ground up as an AI-native application, fully leveraging generative AI. This distinction enables lower content production costs and a faster path to scalable, high-quality personalized content.

Key performance highlights include:

+10% increase in paid conversion rate

+20% increase in ARPU

3-4x higher 30-day retention compared to industry average

These results demonstrate TalkMe's strong commercial efficiency and user stickiness.

Product and Technology Roadmap

Central to TalkMe's strategy is its AI Agent philosophy. Beyond hyper-realistic AI avatars, the platform already offers 10,000+ practical lessons and has supported 11,000+ user-created customized scenarios.

The upcoming generation of AI agents will feature enhanced contextual understanding and judgment capabilities, allowing them to:

Guide users in uploading personalized learning materials

Automatically generate long-term course plans

Adaptively analyze behavior data for highly personalized learning paths

This roadmap underlines TalkMe's vision to deliver not just adaptive lessons, but end-to-end personalized education journeys.

Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

As a participant in the 2024 Google for Startups Accelerator, TalkMe is actively working on expanding into international markets. With its AI-native differentiation, proven growth model, and scalable low-cost structure, TalkMe is well-positioned to reshape the global language learning landscape.

About Inspired AI

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Singapore, Inspired AI is dedicated to reimagining education through generative AI. Its flagship product, TalkMe AI, is the first truly "AI-native" language learning application, delivering scalable, cost-efficient, and personalized learning experiences for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.talkme.ai

