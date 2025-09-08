Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 17:38 Uhr
146 Leser
James Moore Advisory: James Moore Technology Services President Tomas Sjostrom to Present Managed Security Deployments at the MSP Summit

Cybersecurity leader will advise MSPs on methods to establish a successful managed security practice

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / James Moore Technology Services, a consultancy that enables small and mid-sized businesses to satisfy critical objectives through technology, announced that its president, Tomas Sjostrom, will present a session at the 2025 MSP Summit. The summit is scheduled for September 15 to 17, 2025, at the Loews Royal Pacific in Orlando, Florida. Sjostrom's session, "Establishing a Successful Managed Security Program: The Consultation Imperative," is set for Tuesday, September 16, at 11:00 a.m.

During the presentation, Sjostrom will explore the significant role that internal collaboration and consultation play in implementing successful managed security programs. He will describe how a long-term, secure technology environment goes beyond the deployment of tools alone, involving diligent review of internal policies and procedures that intersect to produce an effective cybersecurity program.

"It's an honor to present at the MSP Summit and offer proven strategies to improve all aspects of cybersecurity," said Sjostrom. "In the managed security world, understanding a client's business processes is just as critical to success as the technology stacks we deploy. This session will offer tangible ideas on how providers can minimize disruption, delays, and risks by applying a consultative mindset to every business challenge."

The MSP Summit is one of the largest independent IT channel events for MSPs, VARs, integrators, and consultants, offering dozens of educational sessions from industry visionaries. Information on the conference can be found at www.themspsummit.com.

To learn more about James Moore Technology Services and its strategies for building secure IT environments for the business community, visit www.jmco.com or https://technology.jmco.com.

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore's team is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

###

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
LinkedIn
??: @Parallel_PR
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: James Moore Advisory



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/james-moore-technology-services-president-tomas-sjostrom-to-pres-1070056

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
