The Michaels Organization Celebrates Groundbreaking on First-of-Its-Kind Military Housing at Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / The Michaels Organization, alongside U.S. Army officials, has broken ground for new military housing at the U.S. Army's Fort Irwin installation in California.

Ft. Irwin Groundbreaking

Michaels executives, along with Base Command, toss the direct at the ceremonial groundbreaking for Fort Irwin Apartments.

The new community, Fort Irwin Apartments, is a first-of-its-kind development that will combine elements of military housing and student living to create a resort-style residential experience for single and junior-ranking service members.

"Today's groundbreaking reflects a bold step forward in how we care for our soldiers," said Fort Irwin Garrison Commander Colonel Steven L. Chadwick. "Fort Irwin Apartments is not just new housing. It represents a new standard of living for unaccompanied junior enlisted soldiers. It's a deliberate investment in their quality of life."

Fort Irwin Apartments marks the first time the Army has privatized its barracks' redevelopment, and the community will serve as a pilot for future junior unaccompanied single-soldier housing.

"We're honored that the Army has entrusted Michaels with this very important project," said Mark Morgan, Chief Executive Officer for The Michaels Organization. "Fort Irwin Apartments is a perfect representation of our organization's commitment to Lifting the Lives of our service members and ensuring they have access to high-quality housing now and into the future."

Designed by Urban Practice , the new Fort Irwin Apartments will offer 276 modern apartment units in three-story buildings designed to house 545 unaccompanied service members.

The new development will feature two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with shared kitchens and community amenities including a clubhouse with TVs, a kitchenette, a covered patio with seating, a pool, lounge chairs, grass areas, and covered patios. Inside, the units will feature spacious, well-lit living and dining areas, complemented by high-quality finishes.

"This is the bellwether for what we can do for our soldiers, not just here at Irwin, but across the Army," said David H. Dentino, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships, who was among the dignitaries who joined Michaels for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

"Fort Irwin Apartments will elevate on-base living for our service members," said Branden Clemens, Vice President of Investment Management of The Michaels Organization. "This innovative project represents a new era in military housing, where design meets comfort, ensuring our service members can build a future with confidence and unwavering support."

The Michaels Organization has been a Department of Defense private-sector partner since 2004, and has since continued to invest in the nation's military service members. The new Fort Irwin Apartments development is in addition to the $500 million development investment Michaels announced in 2024, benefiting its military housing portfolio, which includes new construction and renovations at multiple installations across the country.

CBG Building Company is serving as the general contractor for the new Fort Irwin Apartments development, and Michaels Management will provide property management services. Construction is expected to be complete in April 2028.

