Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2026

(the "Company")

8 September 2025

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Further to the circular published on 25 July 2025 and the prospectus published today, the Company announces the following changes to its Board of Directors and Board Committee structure and appointments with effect from the completion of its acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC (the "Acquisition")and admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("Admission"), expected on 12 September 2025.

Appointments to the Board:

Gary Dombowsky has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer

Josh Targoff has been appointed as Non-Executive Director

Luana Majdalani has been appointed as Non-Executive Director

Each of the above appointees to the Board has been nominated by Third Point in accordance with the terms of the Shareholder Agreement to be entered into between the Company and Third Point effective upon Admission.

Changes to Board Committees:

As set out in the prospectus published today, the structure of the Board will be updated effective upon completion of the Acquisition, with the current Remuneration and Nomination Committee divided into a separate Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee and the current Management Engagement Committee becoming an Asset Management Engagement Committee. Following Admission, the composition of each committee of the Board will be as follows:

Audit Committee: Richard Boléat (Chair), Rupert Dorey and Liad Meidar

Remuneration Committee: Rupert Dorey (Chair), Richard Boléat, Dimitri Goulandris and Liad Meidar

Nomination Committee: Rupert Dorey (Chair) Richard Boléat, Dimitri Goulandris and Josh Targoff

Asset Management Engagement Committee: Dimitri Goulandris (Chair), Richard Boléat, Rupert Dorey and Josh Targoff

Details of Board appointees:

The Company makes disclosures for the director appointments in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R(1) as follows:

Name Current Directorships Past Directorships (last 5 years) Gary Dombowsky - - Josh Targoff - SiriusPoint Ltd. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Luana Majdalani - -

Josh Targoff was formerly a director of the Company between 29 May 2009 and 28 May 2024.

The Company confirms in respect of the new director appointments that there are no disclosures to be made in respect of UKLR 6.4.8R(2-6).

Biographies of Board appointees:

A short biography for each of the Board appointees is set out below:

Gary Dombowsky

Gary Dombowsky has been a resident of the Cayman Islands for 30 years working in the banking, reinsurance and insurance sectors. Mr. Dombowsky began his career in corporate credit with RBC Financial Group in locations across Canada and the Caribbean, before assuming executive-level positions with (re)insurance companies in the Cayman Island, US and Bermuda. Together with Knighthead Capital Management, LLC., Mr. Dombowsky co-founded Knighthead and served as its Chief Executive Officer from inception in 2014 to 30 June 2023. Under Mr. Dombowsky's leadership, Knighthead developed a highly successful, diversified origination model and became a leader in the direct offshore annuities market, with approximately 70 per cent. market share. In addition, Knighthead entered the flow reinsurance business in 2017 and before his departure, signed a purchase agreement for a US life insurance company as part of an expansion strategy to sell annuities in the US. Together with his colleagues, Mr. Dombowsky drove Knighthead's development to reach annual new business volume of over $1 billion, approximately $5 billion of assets and $600 million of available capital, implemented comprehensive enterprise risk management and operational practices and achieved A category ratings from multiple rating agencies.

Mr. Dombowsky previously served as co-founder and Chairman of the Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association, the industry group formed to promote the reinsurance industry in the Cayman Islands.

Josh Targoff

Josh Targoff joined Third Point in 2008, where he currently serves as President. Prior to joining Third Point, Mr. Targoff was the General Counsel of the Investment Banking Division of Jefferies & Company, Inc. from 2003 to 2008. Prior to joining Jefferies & Company, Inc., Mr. Targoff spent seven years doing Mergers and Acquisitions transactional work at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP from 1996 to 2003. Mr. Targoff earned a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. from Brown University.

Luana Majdalani

Luana Majdalani joined Third Point in 2021, and is currently a Principal, focused on Public Equity investing in the Financial sector. Ms. Majdalani also led several business development opportunities at Third Point, including the recent acquisition of Birch Grove, a diversified alternative credit fund manager. Prior to joining Third Point, Ms. Majdalani was a Private Equity Associate at Blackstone. She holds an MSc. in Financial Mathematics from Princeton University and a BSc. in Economics from the University College of London.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001