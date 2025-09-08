Ambient Edge Delivers 2,000+ Pet Adoption Bags to Support Nevada SPCA's Mission

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Homeless pets across Southern Nevada will soon head to their forever homes with an extra dose of love, thanks to more than 2,000 pet adoption bags donated by Ambient Edge Cooling, Heating & Refrigeration.

Ambient Edge & SPCA staff standing next to the donation

As a proud partner of the Nevada SPCA for over four years, Ambient Edge supports the organization through event sponsorships, monetary donations, and year-round technician-led drives. "Being able to support the community with these adoption bags provides more than just providing supplies; it's helps support pets and their families. That's what Ambient Edge is all about." said Steve Lewis, General Manager of Ambient Edge.

For more than 40 years, the Nevada SPCA has been a lifeline for thousands of dogs, cats, and other small pets in Southern Nevada, providing medical care, food, and the chance of a loving home. It's Community Support Program also assists more than 2500 pet owners with free food, and veterinary services to keep pets with the owners who love them.The is facility is fully funded by community efforts and does not receive state or federal funding.

"Generous businesses like Ambient Edge are integral to our survival and the survival of so many animals in Southern Nevada," said Lori Hernan of the Nevada SPCA.

To further encourage community involvement, Ambient Edge is offering $25 off services to any customer who donates pet supplies - including cat or dog food, rabbit food or bedding, toys, or other essential items- on the day of service.

There are many ways to support the Nevada SPCA, from volunteering to donating supplies to participating in upcoming events like the Neon Dog Walk, taking place in Henderson, Nevada, in October 2025.

About Ambient Edge Cool, Heating & Refrigeration

Ambient Edge Cooling, Heating & Refrigeration has proudly served Mohave Valley, Arizona, and Clark County, Nevada, homeowners for over 20 years. Known for trustworthy recommendations and white glove service, the Ambient Edge team works to ensure every customer feels confident and cared for, every time.

SOURCE: Ambient Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ambient-edge-delivers-2-000-pet-adoption-bags-to-support-nevada-spcas-1066833