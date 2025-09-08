Analysis by pv magazine shows almost 2.1 million battery storage systems (BESS) are now in operation in Germany. The latest figures for this year are 362,537 systems with a power output of around 2.6 GW and a cumulative storage capacity of 4.59 GWh.From ESS News The market data register of Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) lists 2,093,855 battery storage systems with a gross output of 15.24 GW and a usable storage capacity of 23.16 GWh. The data is not entirely accurate however, as it features balcony storage systems listed as having 800 kW capacities. That figure should be ...

