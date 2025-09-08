Magtel has secured a tender for a €500 million ($586 million) 289 MW/2,554 MWh pumped hydro project in Spain that will be colocated with 229 MW of solar.From ESS News The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge's Institute for a Just Transition has provisionally awarded the Lanchaz, 220 kV "Just Transition Hub" tender to the Ballesta Reversible Hydroelectric Plant promoted by Córdoba-based company Magtel. The €500 million, 289 MW/2,554 MWh Ballesta pumped hydro project will be colocated with solar arrays with a total generation capacity of 229 MW. The tender award ensures ...

