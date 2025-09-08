Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen Values TVGN-489 at $9-$11 Billion rNPV, Its First Clinical Product From the Proprietary ExacTcell Allogeneic T Cell Platform

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN), today shared the risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) estimate of $9 billion to $11 billion for TVGN-489, an allogeneic precision T cell therapy and the first clinical-stage product from its proprietary ExacTcell platform. TVGN-489 is being developed for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in high-risk vulnerable patients and for Long-COVID in patients with evidence of a persistent viral reservoir.

Clinical Trial Key Findings (Phase I Proof-of-Concept, published in Blood Advances):

High-risk ambulatory patients (50% immunocompromised) received a single infusion of TVGN-489 across four escalating dose levels.

TVGN-489 was well tolerated; no dose-limiting toxicities, infusion reactions, cytokine release syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease were observed.

Treatment arm patients showed faster and more consistent symptom improvement and earlier resolution compared to observational arm patients.

Nasal PCR testing showed =88% viral elimination by Day 4 in 92% of patients, and >99% elimination in 100% of patients by Day 14.

No disease progression, recurrent COVID-19, or cases of Long-COVID were observed in the treatment arm during six months of follow-up.

TVGN-489 did not impair endogenous humoral or cellular immune responses.

TVGN-489 CTLs were detected in patients through six months, supporting persistence and durability

TVGN-489's target epitopes remain unaffected by viral mutations, including the current XFG SARS-CoV-2 variant.

"Two cancer patients were able to proceed to stem cell transplant just 15 and 28 days after receiving TVGN-489, a procedure that effectively eliminates the patient's immune system and requires months for recovery. Remarkably, neither patient experienced reactivation or any complications from COVID-19 during or after transplant. These results strongly suggest that TVGN-489 eradicates the virus both promptly and thoroughly, without evidence of rebound," said Neal Flomenberg, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Tevogen Bio.

In October 2024, Tevogen shared TVGN 489's cumulative revenue projections for five years from the Company's oncology and specialty care units. The rNPV for this internally developed asset as of that date was between $9 billion and $11 billion. This valuation reflects US only revenue potential for the product and does not represent the value of the broader ExacTcell technology platform.

The Company intends to continue providing additional valuation updates on its internally developed assets, including its product pipeline and other assets.

