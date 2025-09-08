Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A40WZ4 | ISIN: KYG6001H1011 | Ticker-Symbol: J0M
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 15:29
9,992 Euro
+7,53 % +0,700
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
MasterBeef Group Announces Secondary Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterBeef Group ("MasterBeef" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MB), a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot and Taiwanese barbecue, announced today that its shares currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), have been dual-listed on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "J0M" effective September 3, 2025. The Company expects that this dual-listing will expand its global investor reach and enhance its liquidity and accessibility to European investors, while reinforcing its presence in key international financial markets.

"It has always been our strategy to elevate our brand presence and maximize value for our shareholders. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a key move to us as it aligns with our strategic objectives and enhances our presence and visibility, and we expect to broaden our investor base in the dynamic European market," said Ka Chun Lam, Chief Executive Officer of MasterBeef.

The dual-listing follows the Company's successful initial public offering on Nasdaq, which closed on April 11, 2025. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest in Europe based on market capitalization. MasterBeef, with its shares now listed in both the U.S. and Europe, is strategically positioned to draw a wider pool of institutional and retail investors, promoting sustainable growth and financial resilience in global capital markets.

About MasterBeef Group

MasterBeef Group is a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot and Taiwanese barbecue. The Company, through its Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, operates 12 restaurant outlets under the Master Beef and Anping Grill brands. For more information, please visit the Company's website: masterbeefgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:
MasterBeef Group
Email: ir@masterbeefgroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
