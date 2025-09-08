StubHub Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub Holdings, Inc. ("StubHub"), a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 34,042,553 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, StubHub intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,106,382 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $22.00 and $25.00 per share.

StubHub has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STUB."

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist Securities and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional joint book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Wedbush Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About StubHub

StubHub is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies - from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

Contact

Alix Anfang and Jessica Roey

[email protected]

SOURCE StubHub