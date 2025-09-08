Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ: CPOP) Announces Its Strategically Invested Project HYPERBOT.NETWORK Successfully Lists on Binance ALPHA

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CPOP, "CPOP") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CPFH Holding Limited, has completed on strategic investment in HYPERBOT.NETWORK, acquiring 2.7% of its total token supply ("Hyperbot")on August 22, 2025. Additionally, on September 3, 2025, the HYPERBOT token (ticker: BOT) was successfully listed on Binance Alpha. (ticker: BOT, Already listed on Binance Alpha).

The investment underscores CPOP's dual-engine strategy of Content + Technology and marks a decisive step into the Web3 era, expanding the Company's global digital culture footprint.

CPOP commented:

"Embracing Web3 is a natural evolution of our strategic roadmap. Hyperbot's technical depth in high-performance on-chain trading, smart execution engines, and multi-chain architecture positions it as compelling infrastructure for culture-and-finance scenarios. We believe the combination of capital support and cultural scenario integration will unlock greater value across the Hyperbot ecosystem and reinforce our culture-tech leadership."

Alex, Founder of Hyperbot, said:

"CPOP brings more than capital - it brings scenarios. The partnership opens doors to global entertainment IPs, fan economies, and content distribution channels. This synergy will drive real-world adoption for the Hyperbot token and accelerate our long-term vision to become the 'Second Brain for On-Chain Traders.'"

?About Hyperbot.Network?

Hyperbot is an AI-powered on-chain contract trading tool built for large-scale data analytics, intelligent trade execution, and one-click copy trading. By combining real-time on-chain data, AI-driven whale behavior analysis, and sentiment-based trend tracking, Hyperbot empowers users to identify whales and capture high-value opportunities with greater speed and precision. It currently integrates Hyperliquid and Astar, delivering high-performance trading across multi-chain ecosystems and serving as a powerful gateway into advanced strategies and whale tracking.

?About Pop Culture Group (Nasdaq: CPOP)?

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive cultural technology company focused on youth cultural consumption. Its core businesses include live entertainment events,digital entertainment services,artist management and agency services and investment in and production of film and television content. The Company integrates trendy content with cutting-edge technology to build a Web3-native cultural ecosystem for Gen Z worldwide.

