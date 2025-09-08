Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Upgrades to Trade on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX:HKHC), the holding company for Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, announced today that it upgraded to OTCQX from OTCID Basic Market. HKHC began trading September 5th, 2025 on OTCQX under the symbol "HKHC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"As we approach our first-year anniversary as a public company, we are pleased that HKHC now qualifies for the premium OTCQX Best Market, the highest level market at OTC Markets Group, which requires companies to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and be current in their disclosures" stated Murray Stahl, HKHC's Chief Executive Officer.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("Horizon Kinetics"), a registered investment adviser. Horizon Kinetics provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. For more information, please visit www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact: IR@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/horizon-kinetics-holding-corporation-hkhc-upgrades-to-trade-on-otcqx-1069207