Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 18:18 Uhr
66 Leser
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 08 September 2025, it repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 377p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,876,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 13,876,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 203,743,151.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

08 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
